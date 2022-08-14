Redwall Cavern is a large chamber carved by the Colorado River into the walls of the Grand Canyon. John Wesley Powell, a geologist who explored the canyon in the late 1860s and early 1870s, thought it could hold 50,000 people.
Rafters run one of the 67 rapids on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon between Lees Ferry and Whitmore Wash.
Christopher Tomlinson
Redwall Cavern is a large chamber carved by the Colorado River into the walls of the Grand Canyon. John Wesley Powell, a geologist who explored the canyon in the late 1860s and early 1870s, thought it could hold 50,000 people.
Christopher Tomlinson
The Nankoweap granaries are high above the Colorado River. The granaries’ windows were likely cut in 1100 AD.
Christopher Tomlinson
Fern Glen Canyon can be accessed and hiked from the Colorado River and is one of the Grand Canyon's many side canyons.
Christopher Tomlinson
The Milky Way and a meteor from the Perseid meteor shower light up the night sky during a new moon. The Grand Canyon is one of the best places for dark skies.
Christopher Tomlinson
The many side canyons offer plenty of hiking options.
Christopher Tomlinson
A big horn sheep grazes along the banks of the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon.
I had the opportunity to raft the Grand Canyon on the Colorado River earlier this summer. The trip was 10 days, nine nights and 188 river miles with 67 rapids.
We started at Lees Ferry and took out at Whitmore Wash. Along the way we stopped to explore, hike side canyons, ride rapids, camp and sleep under the stars. And I do mean stars.
My boatmates and I were lucky enough to be on this trip during a new moon. With no moonlight, the stars and the Milky Way lit up the night skies.
I have been to the Grand Canyon many times and in all seasons, but this was my first time seeing it from the river, from its heart.
A crew from Wilderness River Adventures took good care of us. Not only did they guide us through some gnarly rapids, but they cooked and told stories about the canyon, its history, its geology and its wildlife. They were a great crew.
From Whitmore Wash, we were flown by helicopter to the Bar 10 Ranch on the canyon’s north rim. After lunch and much needed showers, members of my group were flown to Page, Arizona, or to Las Vegas.
My flight to Page took me back over the Grand Canyon where I could see the river and canyon where I had spent the past 10 days. It was spectacular!
However, a trip such as this is not for everyone. Summertime temperatures at the bottom of the canyon can hit 120 degrees, and the water coming out of the Glen Canyon Dam is about 46 degrees. It warms only a few degrees over cthe anyon’s 188 river miles.
For the adventursome, though, this trip would be the trip of a lifetime.