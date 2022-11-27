Grand entrance: Doors at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church receive unique, new look
St. Joseph is the figure shown on the doors at the south entrance to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Each piece in the doors’ design was individually glued and welded into place, said Amos Biocic with All Metals Welding and Fabrication Co.

The man took one look at the new doors being installed at St. Joseph Catholic Church and was convinced someone had made a mistake.

“How are you going to keep the glass from breaking?” he asked, because who in their right mind turn a stained glass art piece into a door.

Amos Biocic, left, with All Metals Welding and Fabrication Co.; Jim Yankovich, right; and the Rev. Henry Wertin, pastor at St. Joseph, stand at the south entrance to the church in downtown Grand Junctio. The doors were designed by Biocic.
Two sets of doors have been placed on St. Joseph Catholic Church’s south and west sides and, at first glance, many folks have mistaken the metal doors for stained glass.
These doors are seen on the west side of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Designed by Amos Biocic with All Metals Welding and Fabrication Co., they display elements of the holy Eucharist.
The wood grain of St. Joseph’s bench was ground into the heavy aluminum before the pieces were powder coated. It gives the metal a look similar to that of stained glass.