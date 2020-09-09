One of Andrew Thomas’ favorite positions to play in baseball is pitcher, but lately he has been doing most of his pitching off the field.
“Every color belongs in the crayon box,”Andrew says as a smile bursts over his face. “Because everyone should color themselves just the way they are.”
The 8-year-old clearly has goals, which in this case is raising $25,000 to buy Crayola multicultural crayons and markers for every elementary school in the Grand Valley. It’s a project he named Love One Another and so far he has raised about $12,000.
It all started with a conversation at the dinner table on a Taco Tuesday with his parents, Chris and Jana Thomas, and his three older sisters, Kiaja, MiKealy and Brielle.
Why was everyone being so mean, Andrew wanted to know. It was July, and the racial issues, protests and rioting so prominent in the news had pulled his attention away from his summertime pursuits.
“Andrew is adopted and our family looks a little different, so we’ve had the conversations about race for many years,” Jana Thomas wrote in a letter she posted at the Facebook page “Love One Another — GV.”
The family came up with the idea of giving Crayola’s multicultural crayons and markers to elementary schools as a positive way for Andrew, who is Black, to approach the topic of race, she wrote.
Kiaja had given Andrew sets of multicultural crayons, markers and colored pencils for his July birthday because “I color a lot,” he said.
When he draws himself, he likes to use the crayon named “sepia” to color his skin. But what he really likes to do is to create his own books with stories and pictures using his colored pencils.
“I make goofy characters to put in my book sometimes,” he said.
He’s currently working on a book about two haphazard repairmen, based loosely on the characters of Marv and Harry from the movie “Home Alone.”
Fortunately, because he has the multicultural colored pencils, the repairmen can be drawn with the skin tone Andrew wants. It’s an opportunity he thinks all kids should have.
In August, Andrew began to raise funds and awareness for his project, mostly through word of mouth and as people found the Facebook page. His sister MiKealy, who is in graduate school for graphic design, used Andrew’s handwriting of “Love One Another” to design T-shirts and stickers that could be sold with proceeds going to the project.
Andrew explained his project to Michael Wells, owner of the Locker Room in Fruita, and Wells has made the Love One Another’s T-shirts and stickers available through the Locker Room’s website.
While Andrew is receiving assistance from his family for Love One Another, there never any doubt as to who is in charge.
“I am operations manager — that’s a joke,” Jana Thomas said.
“I’m the boss,” Andrew said.
He wrote and sent letters to area elementary school principals explaining his project. He has spoken with some teachers, made online videos and has been interviewed several times.
It has taken him out of his comfort zone a bit, but it’s good to learn to stand up for something even at 8 years old, Jana Thomas said.
“If you don’t like something, change it,” said Andrew, who has received donations to his project and T-shirt and sticker orders from people across the Grand Valley and beyond.
He even received a message from a teacher in Vancouver, Canada, who ordered a T-shirt and was “super excited” to wear it back to school and to tell others about Andrew’s effort.
“We had no idea that this would be so cool,” Jana Thomas said.
So far, Andrew’s second-grade classmates at Holy Family Catholic School have received multicultural crayons thanks to his project, and more crayons and markers will be delivered to other Grand Valley schoolchildren as Andrew and his helpers are able to purchase and distribute them.
To learn about Andrew’s Love One Another project, look for “Love One Another — GV” on Facebook.
To purchase a Love One Another T-shirt or sticker or to make a donation to Andrew’s project, go to lockerroomcolo.com/love-one-another.