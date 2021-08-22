An echeveria started the whole houseplant thing. It’s a sweet succulent with thick leaves rounding into a rosette.
Sam Nelson, 24, bought it more than five years ago and she still has it. It’s a survivor, she said.
It has survived her cat knocking it over multiple times and chewing up about half of it. It has survived three moves.
It has survived her loving fiancé trying to help with watering. It was watered so much it got root rot, and Nelson had to regrow it from nearly nothing.
In defense of Nelson’s fiancé, it might have seemed like Nelson needed help watering because she has about 200 houseplants.
“They range from plants in 2-inch little pots all the way to palms in gallon to 2-gallon pots,” Nelson said. “I have houseplants that are extremely low maintenance all the way up to houseplants that require super high humidity and making sure they have water all the time.”
Some she bought and others she traded cuttings for. “If I see a plant I’ve been wanting, I grab it immediately,” she said. “Because if you don’t grab it, it’s going to be gone.”
While the popularity of houseplants has always been strong, it has skyrocketed in the past year, probably because of the pandemic, said Lynnsey Munroe, owner of It’s a Plant Thang, 530 Main St. Suite A, Grand Junction’s only shop dedicated to houseplants.
Many people were home for a good part of 2020. They were looking for something to do safely, something they could care for, something that would make their indoor space more healthful, she said. “People just went for houseplants.”
“We jokingly call them the plant cult,” said Breann Fiihr, owner of Mount Garfield Greenhouse, 3162 F Road.
Whenever Mount Garfield posted on social media about houseplants in stock, “we got descended upon,” she said.
Women and men, many young and some older, would be waiting outside the gate the next morning, eager for the chance to buy houseplants. “They’re collectors is what they are,” Fiihr said. “They’re looking for the interesting and unique.”
Getting a string of pearls plant, for example, leads to wanting one of all the “string of” plants. String of bananas, string of hearts, string of watermelons, string of nickels, string of dolphins, string of tears, string of turtles — “they want one of everything,” she said.
There are at several local Facebook groups dedicated to the love and cultivation of houseplants, such as the Sisterhood of the Traveling Plants and Grand Junction Houseplants BST. Members swap starter plants as well as advice and amazing plant deals they’ve found.
Munroe is one of the admins for the Sisterhood of the Traveling Plants and between the group and her shop, she fields plenty of questions about plants and plant problems, soil and bugs.
“I can look at a plant and tell you exactly what’s wrong with it,” she said. “I get a lot of people in here who nearly killed their plants. I rescue them.”
Her mom has a green thumb and shared it with Munroe, who has grown plants her whole life. “I have 163 (houseplants) as of this morning … And I just got rid of 50,” she said of her personal collection.
Her most valuable plant is one she could likely sell for hundreds of dollars, but her favorite is a golden pothos with leaves variegated in yellow, she said.
It’s far from being a rare or monetarily valuable plant, she said with a laugh. It’s more sentimental for her.
“I have one that is 30 years old that my mom gave me,” she said. “This is the plant you want to start with. It’s almost impossible to kill.”
A pothos plant likely is one of the first houseplants Munroe suggests to customers walking into her shop with no idea of what they want.
For those who do know what they want and are looking to add to their collection, “I do order rare plants for people that run hundreds of dollars,” she said.
The most sought-after plants currently are pink-colored plants, such as the pink polka dot plant and the pink nerve plant.
The pink princess philodendron is very popular and it can run $350 to $400 for a plant that fits a 4–5-inch pot. “They’re just so rare,” Munroe said.
“I’ve been really dying to have a philodendron pink princess,” Nelson said.
She also would like to own a Thai constellation monstera, but houseplants like these in her price range are difficult to find right now.
“There is a national shortage,” Munroe said.
While the pandemic increased the demand for houseplants, growers were shut down for valuable weeks. “When they did come back to work, they were six-months behind,” Munroe said.
Plants can’t be grown any faster than usual, and that combined with houseplants’ increased popularity has created a shortage. Munroe might request 15 plants from a grower and receive five.
To further complicate the situation more recently for her business, the extended closure of Interstate 70 because of debris flow and damage in Glenwood Canyon delayed a shipment of plants from a grower on the Front Range earlier this month.
Fortunately, she was able to receive her first shipment of houseplants from Valley Grown Nursery in Mack, the result of a new partnership she is excited about. Building relationships with other Grand Valley businesses is important to Nelson, and her shop also carries many plant-related items and accessories that are locally made.
Her customers range from the houseplant collector to the college student decorating a dorm room. There are husbands who say, “my wife doesn’t like plants, but I do,” and older people who are amazed to discover a houseplant they’ve never seen before.
The number of people who love houseplants is bigger than even she thought, Munroe said.
And the route from novice to collector is an easy one, and “I have definitely gotten other people into it,” Nelson said.
It helps that she works at Mount Garfield with several coworkers who also fit in the collector category.
One is a 17-year-old who has so many houseplants in her bedroom that her dad told to stop collecting. He had become fearful the floor would cave in, Fiihr said.
“He’s very supportive, but he’s a dad,” the nursery owner said.
“Honestly, they bring a whole lot of joy,” Nelson said. “Take a room and put a houseplant in it and it brightens up the room. … I think everybody should give it a try whether you have one houseplant or 200.”