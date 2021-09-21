GUNNISON — Kelly Scott was a sophomore on the 1971 Gunnison High School football team.
At 135 pounds, after a huge breakfast, Scott proudly occupied the position of right guard on the offensive line.
The thrill and anxiety of the first game of the year is something that ripples through every football player.
A fairly short road trip, 70 miles up and over Monarch Pass to Salida, and the Cowboys would play their first game of the season.
September 11 has always been a bad memory for all of us, but for Scott and the people who grew up in Gunnison back then, that bad memory is now 50 years old.
There would be no football game on Sept. 11, 1971, and eight of those players and one coach would die shortly after the bus crested the 11,312-foot pass and headed down the 6% grade.
“It was terrible,” said survivor Bill Marshall. “It was obvious early on that we weren’t stopping.”
Memories of that terrifying stretch of Highway 50, the smell of burning brakes and rubber, horrible cries of the 48 members of that football team on board still resonate with the survivors.
It’s a memory that still comes easy 50 years later, but everyone wishes it didn’t.
Scott and Marshall were at Gunnison High School on Sept. 11 for a day to remember that horrible day.
They came to honor those victims on a sunny day with a hint of autumn in the air. It was a perfect day for football — just like it was 50 years ago.
Scott remembers that trip with his friends and teammates as they headed to Salida.
“I was really good friends with Brad Hall and Mark Broadwater,” Scott said, his emotions hovering near the surface. “Brad was sitting in front of me and Mark was behind me, and they didn’t make it.”
An extra personal kind of torment that has offered a haunting misery for Scott for five decades.
That memory — two great friends, one in front, one behind — is when Scott’s emotions start to sweep over him. He paused, taking a deep breath.
“That was probably the hardest thing for me.”
The question of why them and why not me has haunted many of the survivors for 50 years.
“It was more like, why didn’t we all make it? Why was it so random? It was so random, like a flip of a coin,” Scott said.
He didn’t emerge unscathed when the bus crashed and rolled, ejecting most of the players and coaches.
“I was split open from here to here, from my left shoulder to the lower part of my spine.”
The crash was an agonizing time for Scott as he tried to reconcile the whys and what ifs as a young high schooler.
Remember, it was 1971, and it was a different time.
“It’s something I’ve worked on over time. Back in our generation, we didn’t get the counseling or therapy or any of that.”
Oddly enough, for Scott, the healing process started behind the wheel with his driver’s education teacher asking if he wanted to drive over Monarch Pass.
It was a bad idea at first.
“I got to the base of the pass and started to hyperventilate. I couldn’t breath, so we turned around.
“He was very patient with me and eventually we made it over and back.”
The anguish of losing friends in that crash was so painful that Scott took an extraordinary step as a youngster.
“The way I coped with it, was I took a job at the cemetery that following summer. That way I could visit the memorial. I watched other families as they grieved. I got to see how people handled that, and it gave me the opportunity to deal with it.”
Scott took another cleansing breath. “That summer was a real blessing.”
Marshall smiled and posed for photos at Gunnison High School on Sept. 11. Smiles were abundant but heartache, torment and pain mingled with memories.
It was also a day of celebration and a day to honor those nine lives.
Hundreds came to the game to honor those nine victims and watch the current crop of Cowboys play football.
Survivors posed for photos, shaking hands, hugging and dabbing tears, these men, now in their 60s, were just teens when that bus crashed.
Marshall, looking dapper in a cycling jersey with GHS colors he designed especially for this day, gripped the memorial game ball with the date and names of the victims.
As a sophomore, Marshall escaped the crash with cuts and bruises.
On this day, he along with three other cyclists made a special ride from Salida Hospital to Gunnison High to honor those victims — his friends.
He’s made that 70-mile grueling ride before, but Saturday was the toughest of them all.
“There was a lot more significance this time. It was a solemn start that started with a prayer,” he said. “The whole way up, thinking of the guys …”
He took a slight pause remembering. “Those who lived, those who didn’t make it.”
He stopped at the site and said another prayer.
“It’s always powerful. Typically, when I go over that pass, I will stop and say a prayer.”
As part of the ceremony, Marshall handed the game ball to Gunnison head coach Paul Vickers and the two had a long embrace.
Vickers held the ball and read the names, wiping tears away.
It was a devastating tragedy for the entire tiny mountain town. But it was still high school football season.
The coach gathered the healthy players for a talk on the practice field.
“He said this has been an emotional week, if you guys want to call the season, I completely understand. If you want to continue, I’m with you.”
After a brief meeting amongst the players, every hand went up. They would play.
Even a 135-pound right guard named Kelly Scott played that season.
Exuding that tough football mentality and wanting to honor his fallen teammates, Scott rejoined the team as soon as he was out of the hospital.
The Gunnison Cowboys had a lot to play for and they made the most of a tragic season.
Marshall said they went on to win the Gunnison Valley League and district championships, finally falling in the state quarterfinals.
HORRIBLE MEMORIES
The memories of that tragedy seem to hit survivors and family members almost daily.
Not a single Sept. 11 passes, without a trip to the cemetery for Virginia Pasqua-Ampietro to honor her late brother Mike Pasqua.
Every year, she goes to Mike’s grave, decorating it with flowers. Then she places a football at the base of all nine headstones of the victims that are lined up in a row.
Every Sept. 11, without fail, there will be fresh flowers for Mike’s gravesite, and a football for every victim.
SOMETHING POSITIVE
There is no way that a silver lining can ever be associated with the 1971 school bus tragedy.
But there was something positive that came out of this horrific accident.
The famous quote by a Spanish philosophy — “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it” — rings true when examining what happened following this deadly crash.
A number of school bus safety features and improvements were implemented in years following the tragedy.
“The runaway truck ramps that you see on mountain passes today is a great example of what has come out of this tragedy,” Marshall said. “That has saved countless lives. The evolution of the Gunnison Package brake system that is now required on every Colorado bus came out of that tragedy, and who knows how many lives that has saved.
“You always have to look for a positive in every tragedy, every disappointment,” Marshall said. “
Not to get too far into the complicated details of the Gunnison Package, but what it did was require twice as many roof and side posts to support the top of the bus, and it added more rivets.
The safety upgrades including sophisticated devices on buses to help them stop more efficiently, especially on mountain roads.
At Saturday’s game, as the ceremony was wrapping up, the announcer and crowd in unison shouted “Once a Cowboy, Always a Cowboy.”
Undoubtedly causing a few thousand goosebumps to pop up.
A plaque was forged into a granite stone near the football filed honoring the victims.
It was a special day filled with emotions that ran the full gamut.
A day 50 years later to relive a terrible day with horrible memories.