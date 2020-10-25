The 12-foot skeleton is Tia Durrant’s pride and joy.
“Not one neighbor has said that was a bad purchase,” she said, with a fond giggle.
“It was an arm wrestle to get out of Home Depot,” said her husband, Travis Dove, looking at the figure towering over a corner of their lawn while being attacked by flamingo skeletons and zombie babies.
Nearby, another angry zombie baby crawls down a light pole toward a bloodstained sign that reads: “Caution Please don’t feed the baby!!!”
Several years ago, a 4-year-old boy on a walk with his mom through the neighborhood became terrified of the zombie baby on the light pole. He would cry at the sight of it, “real, devastating crying,” Durrant said.
That mom is now a close friend, Durrant said. And the boy now watches with anticipation for the zombie baby each year.
In fact, many of the children in the South Rim subdivision on the Redlands keep an eye on Durrant’s and Dove’s front yard waiting for the decorating to begin.
As soon as a ghost or ghoul appears, they’re over at the house, asking to help, the couple said.
There is plenty to do, especially this year since they started decorating a week or so shy of their usual Oct. 1 push to get the front yard of 520 Grouse Court covered in Halloween.
“I love Halloween,” Durrant said. “I love after-Halloween sales.”
She buys at stores locally, she buys online and “I kind of sneak it in,” she admitted.
“This year there were four new boxes that I didn’t know about,” Dove said.
It’s a compensation of sorts for not being able to decorate for Christmas. Durrant works for the U.S. Postal Service and that time of year is just way too hectic for her.
That detail provides some context for the skeleton clad in a Postal Service uniform that is being attacked by a skeleton dogs, she said.
The scene is just steps away from several booths, one with a nasty-looking zombie selling zombie hunting permits. An animatronic Pennywise — he was a Christmas gift, Durrant said — mans the next booth and an animatronic, fortune-telling witch is down the way.
As sunset casts its shadows, the whole yard becomes haunted. Figures move and talk, black and blue lights cast eeriness over tombstones, giant spiders, cobwebs and hands pushing out of the ground. A line of creepy clown heads blink and flash, stuck in the grass.
Ghosts and witches float under and around the trees, the wires that hold them obscured in the dark.
And they’re not quite done decorating for this year, Durrant said last week.
In the coming days she wants to add a creepy carousel to an open space between a casket and a child-sized building that is “Dove’s Dead and Breakfast.”
She also has two large skeletons that will go up, each posed in a fighting stance, one wearing a Biden hat and the other sporting a MAGA hat.
“He just found out about that right now,” Durrant said, with a glance at Dove and a laugh.
Dove just smiled and shook his head.
All this started about four years ago when Durrant brought home “ ‘The Exorcist’ girl.” Then she thought, “what else can I do?”
More decorations came quickly, including a fog machine that goes on a couple days before Halloween. The whole thing has become a way the couple meets neighbors curious about the latest editions. “I visit with so many people going by,” Durrant said.
Just the other day a girl down the street left them a note telling them how much she loves the decorations and their ramen noodles.
Along with having the neighborhood Halloween house, Durrant and Dove are known for having the house where ramen noodles are handed out to trick-or-treaters.
“They say, ‘trick or treat,’ and we say, ‘chicken or beef?’ ” Durrant said.
Dove dresses up as a zombie bunny and gives away candy-filled, rotten-looking plastic eggs in addition to ramen noodles. He found the costume online “and it’s a good one,” he said.
He can see the uncertainty in kids’ eyes as they weigh the value of the candy and ramen against the look of the zombie bunny.
Durrant’s costume, which transforms her into a giant pink flamingo, is less scary but it’s at least 900 degrees of hot inside, she said.
She wears it anyway because it looks awesome and was made by her mom, Lynne Hodge, who is an artist.
Dove and Durrant plan to give out ramen noodles this Halloween just like every year, and “we hope people will get out and go for it,” Dove said.
Their Halloween decorations will stay up into November, and then Durrant will begin putting things away. “I’m hunting,” Dove said.
The work’s not bad and most of the decorations are pretty light, except for the 12-foot skeleton, Durrant said.
“It’s so hard to take down,” she said. “I may just put a Santa hat on him.”