Sammy likes to sleep in a coffin.
He’ll be in there snoozing away as people walk by. They may not take much note of the red-lined coffin next to an inflatable whirlwind globe in the corner of Sammy’s front yard.
Then he jumps out.
It’s not intended to scare people, but since Sammy’s fur is all white, he sort of looks like a ghost cat, Marie Ramstetter said.
Each autumn when Marie and her sister, Karol Ramstetter, begin to get their Halloween decorations out, Sammy seems to sense that his coffin is coming and he starts pacing a corner of the yard where it usually goes.
As Marie set up the coffin a little more than week ago, “he worried the whole time,” she said.
Marie and Karol Ramstetter live at 929 Main St., and for most of the past 25 years, they have decorated its exterior from top to bottom for Halloween.
“It lends itself to Halloween,” Marie said about her house, which itself has a bit of a mystery.
The Mesa County assessor says it was built in 1896, Marie explained.
But the Museum of Western Colorado says that is impossible and claims the house’s Edwardian features mean it couldn’t have been built before 1900 or 1902, Marie said with a shrug.
Either way, the windows on the upper floors loom over the sidewalk and driveway, adding to the effect of all the witches, dragons, skeletons, pirates, ghosts and fortune tellers that might move because of a breeze or because they’re mechanical or because this time of year can play tricks on your eyes and imagination.
Each year, the sisters find themselves adding one more irresistible thing to their display, despite swearing to never buy anything else because at this point they could probably decorate five houses, Marie said.
This year it was a 6-foot mechanical raven with glowing red eyes that found its way onto one side of their front porch. Draped in black and baring menacing talons, it thrusts its head forward and quietly mutters lines such as, “Anywhere you run, my crows and I will find you!”
“I think he’s pretty cute,” Marie said.
On the other side of the porch, Pennywise towers. Sinister even by day, the evil clown is the true test of any trick-or-treater’s mettle as they make their way to the front door for candy on Halloween.
Pennywise has a sensor that sets his arms and body into motion and he used to speak rather loudly, but someone — they know who they are — decided to take his voice box out, Marie said with wry smile.
There was an inflatable hunchback playing an organ that they used to put on the roof, and “it was really loud,” she said.
The neighbors really didn’t like that one. The sisters still have it, “but it got a leak somehow,” Marie said.
The roof at the front of the house is now home to a giant orange and black dragon and two large ghosts. Along the west side of the house are more ghosts, a big inflated skull and a hearse pulled by black horses that look a little weak in the knees because of slow leaks in their inflated legs.
Across the driveway are more decorations set up under awnings that used to be for the sisters’ cars.
Four skeletons sit around a patio table getting tarot cards read by a fortune teller whose head can be seen inside a globe.
In the next awning over stands a devil, a pirate skeleton, a vampire and a veiled woman in white. “She screams just awful,” Marie said. “She was murdered by her husband the night of the wedding.”
Then there’s Madama Morbida in her booth protected by a shed. Push the button on the front of the booth and she’ll tell your fortune.
Marie’s favorite part of the collection is under the next awning: a tall werewolf showing all its teeth with its sharp claws at the ready. She just likes his white fur and howling voice.
She hasn’t named him, and Karol hasn’t named her current favorite, either. It’s a dragon that spreads its wings in its spot behind an enthroned skeleton king holding court with a coven of ugly witches.
The only decoration with a name is Frankie, who stands next to Marie’s favorite werewolf. Dressed in white robes, the skeleton is named for Frank Sinatra because his eyes flash blue, Marie said.
As for why the others, including a winged gray figure driving an old tractor and a 15-foot inflated reaper in a purple suit, don’t have names: “I’ve named too many cats,” said Marie, who spends much of her time running the Loma Cat House along with several other businesses.
But names really aren’t the point with these Halloween decorations, which require a variety of different cords to deliver electricity or to hold decorations in place when the wind blows hard or to reattach limbs and parts that have fallen off over the years.
The point is providing people, both neighbors and strangers, with a bit of scary fun day or night at Halloween.
“The little kids, they are so cute,” Karol said. “It’s a lot of fun to see the costumes.”
To get candy on Halloween, though, kids must at least try to get to the front door of the house.
But some just can’t. Pennywise is too scary and they start crying, yelling or screaming at the bottom of the stair. Sometimes Karol will take compassion on them and deliver candy down the steps.
Those trick-or-treaters who do make it to the door usually want to touch the tall figures on the porch. “They want to see if they are real,” Karol said.
Kids also often have questions: “What is he saying?” they will ask about certain decorations.
No matter the weather, a steady stream of visitors walks past the sisters’ driveway gate to see the decorations on Halloween. Even in the days leading up to Halloween, visitors are welcome to take a look. If the gate is open, then anyone is welcome to walk in and see the displays.
The sisters enjoy watching the whole scene, and they have a number of security cameras to keep an eye on things as well.
And then there’s Sammy. He might be taking a nap in his coffin or getting ready to jump out. “Pretty smart cat,” Marie said.