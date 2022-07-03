On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.
In separating from Great Britain, they created the county we now call home, and each July 4 we celebrate the independence that was fought for in the days and years that followed.
Here are some facts and details to take with you as you celebrate the Fourth of July.
BY DECLARATION
There were 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.
Seventy-year-old Benjamin Franklin from Pennsylvania was the oldest to sign, and Edward Rutledge of South Carolina was the youngest at age 26.
John Hancock signed the document first. He signed it so boldly and large that it resulted in the phrase: Can I get your John Hancock? In other words, please sign this.
The vote in favor of independence actually happened two days before the signing, on July 2, 1776.
BY THE PEOPLE
In July of 1776 when the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, there were an estimated 2.5 million people living in what became the United States of America.
As of the last census, which was conducted in 2020, the population of this country was 331,449,281.
And here’s a fun fact: Of the original 13 colonies that all had populations of less than a million people at the time of the country’s founding, only one state can still claim that status. Delaware’s population came in at 989,948 in the 2020 Census.
BECOMING OFFICIAL
Celebrations of Independence Day have happened since 1776, when there were bonfires, parades, concerts and cannons fired off at events where the Declaration of Independence was read, according to history.com.
However, the Fourth of July wasn’t designated by congress as a federal holiday until June 28, 1870, and it wasn’t until 1941 that it became a paid holiday.
ADD FIREWORKS
The use of fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July came early on.
In 1777, the Pennsylvania Evening Post reported a “grand exhibition of fireworks” in Philadelphia, and there were fireworks set off in Boston as well, according to history.com.
Americans will continue that tradition this year, likely spending billions on fireworks.
Using 2021 as a guide, finance website Wallet Hub estimated Americans will spend more than $2.4 billion on fireworks.
Side note: Be careful! The number of people with fireworks-related injuries goes up this time of year. Between 2006 and 2021, injuries with fireworks increased by 25% in the United States, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
SEE THE SHOW
Two fireworks shows are planned in the Grand Valley in honor of Independence Day.
The first will be at about 9:30 p.m. tonight in the sky above Fruita. The fireworks will be launched from Snooks Bottom Park and can be viewed from town and the surrounding area. Don’t go to Snooks Bottom, as it will be closed.
The second show will be at 9:45 p.m. Monday and will be launched from Lincoln Park.
The shows will each be about 15 minutes in length.
IN YOUR WALLET
Wallet Hub had these numbers to share about this year’s July 4 celebration:
$7.7 billion — The amount Americans plan to spend on food for the Fourth of July.
150 million — The number of hot dogs eaten on the Fourth of July.
$1.4+ billion — The amount Americans likely will spend on beer and wine for the Fourth of July.
$6.9 million — The value of American flags imported annually.
47.9 million — The number of people who will travel 50 or more miles from home for the Fourth of July.
MAIN PARADE
Bristol, Rhode Island, lays claim to having the oldest, most continuous Fourth of July parade in the country.
It is called The Military, Civic and Fireman’s Parade and it started sometime in the 1800s. Thousands flock to see it each year, but it is far from the only parade that will happen Monday.
Independence Day parades will take place in cities and towns across the land, and the Grand Valley is no exception.
At 10 a.m. Monday, Fourth of July parades will begin in both downtown Grand Junction and downtown Palisade. Whichever one you choose to attend, it’s always a good idea to get there early if you want the viewing spot of your choice.
And if you ever decide to check out Bristol’s parade, you’ll find details at fourthofjulybristolri.com.