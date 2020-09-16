Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine at Pioneers Medical Center is located in Meeker, nestled in the heart of the White River Valley. It’s off-the-beaten-path location belies its ability to provide quality care.
“We take pride in the relationships we build with the patients and communities we serve. We accomplish this by our continued focus on outstanding patient care, reliability, durability and customer service. We are proud of our quality outcomes with zero infections to date,” said Liz Sellers, CEO of Pioneers Medical Center.
Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ fellowship trained orthopedic doctors have advanced skills in total joint care. Our team includes Dr. Kevin Borchard, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in total joint replacement surgery and Dr. Dan Ward, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee, as well as Dr. Greg Martyak, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in hand and upper extremities.
Recently, their orthopedics team expanded specialties into Sports Medicine & Spine with new team members Dr. Justin Grant, DO, CAQSM, a board-certified family physician with a fellowship in Sports Medicine; Clinton Devin, M.D. a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in Complex Spine Reconstruction and Dr. Mark Purnell, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Sports Medicine.
The team is proud of their new multi-million-dollar orthopedics clinic and their technological advancements, which includes a state-of-the-art Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System and a Hitachi Echelon Oval Body Imaging MRI machine, which will be installed this fall.
The Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System machine allows Dr. Kevin Borchard and Dr. Dan Ward to fully leverage their training to perform joint replacement surgery much more precisely while reducing risks and provides each patient with a highly accurate and personalized surgical experience.
The Mako system transforms the way knee and hip replacements are performed. Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, surgeons use the Mako System to precisely identify the implant size, orientation, and alignment based on each patient’s unique anatomy. The Mako System offers these potential benefits: smaller incision and less scarring; reduced risk of infection; minimal hospitalization, more rapid recovery; less risk of implant dislocation, loosening and mechanical problems and reduced need for future revision surgery.
This fall, Pioneers Medical Center will add a new MRI machine. The Hitachi Echelon Oval is the first scanner ever to have an elliptic bore magnet that horizontally extends to 74 cm. “The advantages are as simple as subtle. Because the human body is wider horizontally across the shoulders than it is vertically through the chest, the newly-developed oval bore system gives a feeling of openness and is perfect for people of any size with uncompromised comfort for all patients,” said Greg Hanberg, Pioneers Medical Center’s Radiology Director.
“Our dedicated team offers unmatched orthopedic expertise on the Western Slope, coupled with comprehensive care before, during and after surgery,” said Sellers.