SCL Health has provided hospital care through St. Mary’s Medical Center and a wide range of specialty care services on the Western Slope for 125 years. What you may not know, is that we have recently expanded primary care services to our vast network of integrated care in the region.
Primary Care Providers Are Here For You
Good health starts with primary care. Whether it’s treatment for a cold or flu, addressing general wellness concerns or management of a chronic condition, our primary care and family medicine providers partner with their patients to achieve and maintain optimal health. You can read more about each of our providers as well as schedule an appointment at SCLHealth.org/GJ-primarycare. Studies show that having a primary care provider will help you get routine care, maintain prescriptions, avoid unnecessary visits to the ER and get the preventive screenings you need to catch medical conditions before they become a serious problem.
The Importance of Not Delaying Care
If you or a family member have put off needed medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic, you are not alone. Recent surveys show that more than a third of U.S. adults have delayed or gone without health care. About 1 in 10 said a family member’s condition worsened as a result.
Overlooking new symptoms or chronic health conditions could lead to future challenges. Our primary care providers utilize screenings to check for diseases and health conditions before there are any signs or symptoms. Common screenings may include certain types of cancer, high blood pressure or high cholesterol, diabetes, osteoporosis and mental health conditions, including depression. The Department of Health and Human Services has a helpful tool to see what screenings might be needed for you or a loved one. (health.gov/myhealthfinder)
Same Day In-Person and Video Appointments Available
When you are ready, you may reach us by phone at (970) 298-6601 to schedule an appointment. Same day appointments are a convenient option. We are happy to see you in-person or through a video visit which can take place by phone or another compatible device.
Beginning in early August, we will be seeing primary care patients in our new 10,000 square foot, state-of-the-art clinic at 2566 Patterson Road in Grand Junction. Our new clinic will feature a modern design that puts patient comfort and care at the center of the health care experience.
While also making it easier for our providers to collaborate, communicate and deliver exceptional care. SCL Health is here for you and we welcome the opportunity to be your partner in health.