SCL Health has provided hospital care through St. Mary’s Medical Center and a wide range of specialty care services on the Western Slope for 125 years. Recently we have expanded primary care services to our vast network of integrated care in the region.
Primary Care Providers Are Here For You
Good health starts with primary care. Whether it’s treatment for a cold or flu, addressing general wellness concerns or management of a chronic condition, our primary care and family medicine providers partner with their patients to achieve and maintain optimal health.
We are now seeing patients in our new 10,000 square foot, state-of-the-art clinic at 2566 Patterson Road in Grand Junction. Our new clinic features a modern design that puts patient comfort and care at the center of the healthcare experience. We have nine providers offering a full range of primary care services — including mental healthcare, imaging and lab services. You can read more about each of our providers as well as schedule an appointment at SCLHealth.org/GJ-primarycare.
Studies show that having a primary care provider will help you get routine care, maintain prescriptions, avoid unnecessary visits to the ER and get the preventive screenings you need to catch medical conditions before they become a serious problem.
The Importance of Not Delaying Care
If you or a f amily member have put off needed medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic, you are not alone. Recent surveys show that more than a third of U.S. adults have delayed or gone without healthcare. About 1 in 10 said a f amily member’s condition worsened as a result.
Overlooking new symptoms or chronic health conditions could lead to future challenges. Our primary care providers utilize screenings to check for diseases and health conditions before there are any signs or symptoms. Common screenings may include certain types of cancer, high blood pressure or high cholesterol, diabetes, osteoporosis and mental health conditions, including depression. The Department of Health and Human Services has a helpful tool to see what screenings might be needed for you or a loved one. (health.gov/myhealthfinder)
Same Day In-Person and Video Appointments Available
When you are ready, you may reach us by phone at (970) 298-6601 to schedule an appointment. Same day appointments are a convenient option. We are happy to see you in-person or through a video visit which can take place by phone or another compatible device.
COVID-19 Variants and Vaccine
Finally, as healthcare providers, we are asking all eligible individuals get vaccinated for COVID-19 to protect yourself, your family, friends, and our community. Studies show that COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting seriously ill, even if you do get COVID-19. The Delta variant is the most transmissible of the COVID-19 variants identified to-date. According to state data, there are pockets, such as in Mesa County, where vaccination rates are relatively low, where the Delta variant has quickly become the most dominant strain.
According to Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) officials, the Delta variant has become about half of the COVID-19 cases right now, and it is spreading in unvaccinated populations almost exclusively. MCPH offers a community vaccination site located at 510 29 1/2 Road and they do not require an appointment. To find out more information please visit, health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/. Please don’t delay, get your shot today.