As early as November, the Grand Valley will have more expansive access to cardiovascular medical help.
The SCL Health Heart & Vascular Institute will open within the Life Center, 2686 Patterson Road, and will welcome four cardiologists by January 2021.
SCL announced the additions in a Thursday news release.
“They will manage any heart problems patients have and help them recover from heart attacks. This is a problem we see nationally and locally,” said Medical Director Dr. Elizabeth Buisker.
“We’ll also be able to see in and outpatients,” she said.
Cardiologists Yogesh Patel and Kurt Spriggs will begin seeing patients in the first week of November, the release said. In December, Clyde Sullivan will join and the crew will be rounded out to four when Jennifer Springer joins in January.
The practice will be up and running in November and patients can call 970-298-3050 to schedule a future appointment.
The CDC reported that in 2017, the most recent year data is available, that heart disease was the second leading cause of death in the state just behind cancer. Though Colorado was the second-healthiest state in the U.S. in this regard, SCL is still dedicated to treating heart disease seriously.
One of the aspects that excites SCL the most is that patients will be able to receive treatment in their hometown instead of having to go somewhere else.
“We want to support the local community and their needs,” Buisker said. “This important program allows patients to stay home instead of having to go to Denver or Salt Lake City to receive care.”