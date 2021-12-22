Jeff Gentry doesn’t remember a time in his life when he wasn’t obese. From an early age, he struggled with eating and often overindulged in sugary foods and soda pop. When it came to his weight, Gentry had tried it all: extreme dieting, exercise, hypnosis, prescription medications, and even support groups. Nothing worked, until one day last year he called the St. Mary’s Bariatric program.
“I knew that I needed a change. My weight was impacting my health. I was on 250 units of insulin a day, taking it morning, noon, and night, along with other prescription medications. It wasn’t much of a life,” Gentry explained.
In early 2021 Gentry met with the team at the St. Mary’s Bariatric Program, including bariatric surgeon James Hanosh, MD to determine the best course of action.
“Jeff had several underlying issues secondary to his weight. Besides the high doses of insulin, he was on medication for high cholesterol and was being followed by a nephrologist for progressive kidney disease,” explained Hanosh.
St. Mary’s offers several options for patients to choose from when it comes to bariatric surgery procedures, but Hanosh and team determined the loop duodenal switch procedure would be the best fit for Gentry.
“It’s one of the newer procedures and it works well with patients with multiple co-morbidities, as well as a significant amount of weight to lose,” Hanosh said.
The loop duodenal switch combines two bariatric surgeries. First, a sleeve gastrectomy is performed, which reduces the size of the stomach to a thin strip and then the duodenal switch procedure, which reroutes food so that it bypasses a significant portion of the small bowel, preventing the body from absorbing as much fat and calories.
At the end of June, weighing in at just over 400 pounds Gentry checked into St. Mary’s Medical Center for his surgery. He spent two nights in the hospital and was discharged a new man.
“I left the hospital without any insulin or any prescription medications. I knew that was a possibility, but I just didn’t dream it would happen to me,” Gentry said.
For Gentry, the surgery and recovery was much easier than he thought it would be. He didn’t suffer from any sickness, bouts of nausea, or even pain. Even though it was easier then Gentry imagined, Hanosh warns bariatric surgery is definitely not the easy way out.
“It’s a lot of work for the patient and is a big commitment. The surgery is just a tool that helps them jump start their weight loss, but the majority of the lifting is on their shoulders, “ added Hanosh.
Four months post surgery, Gentry has lost 169 pounds, his pants size dropped from a 64 to a 42 and he’s remained medication free.
“The money I’ve been paying the pharmacy all those years I’m now putting in my pocket. That’s a blessing,” Gentry chuckled. “I have no regrets. It was the most difficult decision I’ve ever made, but the sweetest reward I’ve ever tasted.”