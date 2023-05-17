Grant and Borchard

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ Dr. Justin Grant (left) and Dr. Kevin Borchard (right) work together to help patients with elevated Body Mass Index who need orthopedic surgery.

 Courtesy Photo

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kevin Borchard and Sports Medicine osteopathic physician, Dr. Justin Grant, work together to help Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ (CAO) patients with elevated Body Mass Index (BMI) who need orthopedic surgery.

BMI is a ratio of a person's weight in kilograms divided by their height in meters squared. It is an estimate of fatness or the amount of adipose tissue a person may have. A healthy BMI is defined as 20-24.9; overweight is 25 to 29.9; obese is 30 to 39.9, and morbid obesity is above 40. The BMI is relatively accurate, however, it can overestimate obesity in muscular individuals.