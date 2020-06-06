I took the master gardening class several years ago.
Before I went through the program, I thought I knew a little bit about gardening. However, I quickly became aware that I actually knew diddly-squat about gardening in general and just a smidgen more than diddly-squat about growing vegetables.
I still know only slightly more than diddly-squat when it comes to growing a successful vegetable garden, but that doesn’t keep me from planting one every spring and hoping for the best.
It dawned on me that what I’m really growing and developing are character traits as well as vegetables.
Good character traits are really lovely once you get them, but the problem is, developing them is no fun at all. I want to be a patient person, but I’m afraid that I’m the kind of person who asks God, “Please give me patience, and could I have it right now?”
Gardening, especially planting seeds, is all about learning patience. You stick these little bitty specks in the ground and expect that they will grow and produce something huge.
But you can’t see what’s happening underground. You just have to trust that the seeds are doing what seeds have done for a million years or so, and the little seedlings will emerge when conditions are right.
It all sounds so simple, until it’s you out digging in the dirt and waiting expectantly.
Gardeners also need to be a bit on the detail-oriented side, especially if they’re experimenting with new crops.
I’m not, which is why I planted half a packet of Asian winged-bean seeds — at least it was only half a packet! — before I bothered to read the fine print instructions to soak the seeds for 24–48 hours, and then nick the seeds to break the hard shell in order for them to actually germinate.
I’m not sure if fully reading all the directions is a character trait, but it would certainly be a good habit to develop, and perhaps if I make enough gardening mistakes, I’ll eventually learn.
Asian winged beans:
After soaking and scarifying the seeds, I planted and waited impatiently for the Asian winged bean plants to emerge, and they finally did after about 10 days. I’ll have to do battle with the grass on the other side of the fence to keep it from engulfing the beans, but I’ve learned to be ruthless in ripping out grass.
Shade flower
Only after planting the black eyed susan vine did I bother to read how long it takes them to germinate. While I was waiting at least three weeks for seedlings to emerge, I transplanted some morning glory vine that was coming up elsewhere.
I still don’t think any of these will be big enough to provide shade when I really need it this month, but they should all be quite pretty by August.
While I was planting, I accidentally dug up at least one seed underground that was actually swelling and sending out a tiny little root without all that fuss, but since I disturbed it, I’m afraid I may have killed it. Sometimes, there is no winning in gardening.
Unfortunately, gardening has caused me to become a more ruthless and bloodthirsty person, and those probably aren’t the types of character traits a person wants.
Then again, I’m not sure squash bugs have blood, so is it correct to describe myself as bloodthirsty just because I’m willing to pick off squash bugs with my bare hands and stomp them into the ground?
True confession: Once when I saw a brood of baby squash bugs swarming a leaf, I didn’t even try to get them on the ground to stomp with my shoe, I just squished them between my fingers in my haste to KILL THEM NOW.
Seriously, who does that???
Character is an interesting concept and, sometimes, I think that it’s neither good or bad character that I’m developing by my garden.
Instead, I wonder if gardening is simply turning me into a character.
I have been known to accost my neighbors as they’re walking past my yard to beg them to take lettuce from my garden.
Those same neighbors may occasionally see me outside in the morning in my jammies trying to find just the right ingredients to add to breakfast, and they may have heard me talking to my tomatoes, encouraging them to keep growing, flowering and setting fruit.
In spite of any eccentricities I may display, I’m convinced gardening keeps me happy and somewhat sane, so I’m going to keep chatting up the tomatoes while I scavenge for herbs.
