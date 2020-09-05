PENNY STINE/The Daily Sentinel

This garden bed contains an enormous culinary sage plant, some onions and carrots, a honeyberry bush, lots of sunflowers and lots of weeds. It gets great sunshine for about two to three hours per day, which means it’s not suitable for most vegetables, although as you can see, the lack of sun doesn’t bother the sunflowers. I’m going to be ruthless about not letting the sunflowers and weeds grow next year. Really, I am...