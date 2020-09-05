It’s Labor Day Weekend, and I’ve realized that I’ve got to spend the weekend (or at least the mornings while it’s still cool) laboring in the garden.
Some of that labor will involve picking tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and other produce, but most of my time will be spent pulling weeds, grass and weedy flowers that are misbehaving and spreading themselves all over the place.
Every year, I pull weeds in the spring and early summer, hopeful that I’ll get them all before they go to seed. Then the temperature climbs to a bazillion degrees and I decide I’d rather spend my weekends playing outside than pulling weeds. The weeds and grass grow to monstrous proportions, flower, die back and spew seeds everywhere.
Part of my problem is that my garden — gardens, really, since I have garden space in four different places in my yard — is huge. I blame that on all the trees, shrubs and even my own house, which cause too much shade for a decent garden almost everywhere in my fairly large yard.
Every time I found a space that I thought was a good one for growing vegetables, after a year or so I would realize that space didn’t get enough sunshine. So then I’d go carve another garden space somewhere else, without turning the first garden space back into lawn.
I’d tell myself and my husband, who was at first relieved to have fewer spaces to mow and then became slightly alarmed by my ever-expanding gardens, that I’d find some veggie that would be happy with the available sunlight in the spot I’d just given up.
Sometimes that really did happen, and sometimes I’d plant a few herbs and let a few weedy flowers take over. After years of such poor garden management, I have to concede that the weeds have won in many of my garden spaces.
As I pull weeds this weekend, I’m seriously trying to figure out a solution that will make it look like I’m growing a garden and not just a semi-shady area where the grass, sunflowers, carrots, lettuce, dandelions, love-in-a-mist, tiger lilies, borage, columbines and sorrel are allowed to grow unchecked and unmanaged, creating a perfect place for the garden snakes to slither and hide.
And yes, I have seen several snakes take refuge in my weedy wildlife areas, which doesn’t make me excited to go out there and do battle with the weeds.
I’m not fond of snakes, so I’d like to carry a cannon with me when I go out to pull weeds. I trust, however, that they want to get away from me even more than I want to blast a hole in my garden, so I’ll give up my Google search for a portable cannon.
This fall, I’m also giving up the idea that I’ll ever find something edible to grow in the shadiest spots of the garden, and on my idea of a vibrant, ramshackle garden space full of plants crammed into beds that overflow with color and texture. My beds overflow with thistles, grass and sunflowers, and it’s not pretty.
I am hereby vowing, in print no less, that I’m not simply going to pull or hoe weeds at the end of the season and call it fine. I’ve been doing that for longer than a decade, and the only result that strategy has produced is an ever-expanding no-man’s land of weedy vegetation.
Remembering the definition of insanity made me realize I’ve got to try something else.
So as I pull out the weeds in the shadiest spots where I know I can’t grow vegetables, my plan is to change the emitters on my irrigation system from sprays to drips, which will deprive most of the weed seeds of life-giving water next spring.
I’ll make sure the drips are next to perennials or shrubs, so they’ll grow. And I will be ruthless in not allowing the self-seeding flowers that sprout everywhere to survive.
That’s the plan, anyway.
Since the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry, I’m not betting money on fewer sunflowers next September.
Penny Stine is the staff writer for The Daily Sentinel’s Special Sections department and can be reached at Penny.Stine@gjsentinel.com.