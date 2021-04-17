Every year, I vow to learn from my past garden mistakes.
I promise myself this is the year the weedy flowers won’t get larger than sequoias, the bugs won’t harvest before I have a chance to, and I’ll finally figure out the perfect place to put everything so I’ll have happy garden plants that give me produce all season.
Every year, I seem to break that promise.
Usually, it’s June before I realize the perfect garden I envisioned in February is nothing at all like the real one. But this year, the bugs got the jump on me and ate most of my broccoli seedlings before the irrigation water began flowing in the ditches.
I’ve never had voracious insects hanging out in the garden this early, so it surprised me when I went out to encourage my broccoli babies and found leafless stems. Evidently, some pests discovered I had planted something tasty, and they invited their friends to come to dinner in my yard.
Fortunately, I have plenty of seeds and it is early enough that I simply started more plants in the house. I plan on dusting the ground with diatomaceous earth before I plant the next batch of seedlings with hope that it will cause the exoskeletons of the insects to dry out, which then leads to their death.
It seems brutal, but a woman simply doesn’t know what she’s capable of until garden pests start devouring the tiny seedlings she started in the living room in February.
Last year, I also vowed I wouldn’t go overboard buying seeds, and I bought plants from various garden centers instead. I figured I didn’t need an entire packet of zucchini seeds when all I wanted was one or two healthy plants.
It can be a real challenge for someone who reads seed catalogs all winter and daydreams about weird and unusual varieties in several shades of green to just go buy a plant called zucchini or cucumber. But I did it last year.
This year, however, January lasted 17 months and I was sick with some non-COVID, low-grade illness that kept me from feeling good, but didn’t keep me from working from home.
I was desperate for something to cheer me up, so I ordered three different varieties of cucumber seeds, three types of squash and one packet of Korean melon seeds. I don’t even know what Korean melons are, but I’ve now got four of them growing in an inside window.
I’ve also got 24 assorted cucumbers and squash plants and, no, I haven’t figured out the perfect place to put them when it’s time to transplant. I did, however, want to have extra in case there were more bugs, slugs and snails that wanted to eat my seedlings.
My plan is to start transitioning the plants next week when the weather begins warming. My best guess is that at least one of every variety will die shortly after getting planted in the ground, two will languish because they’re not happy with the limited sunshine where I plant them, and I might have one of everything that takes off and gives me squash, cucumbers and Korean melons for at least part of the summer.
It’s a lot of effort for seven plants, but that’s one of the reasons why gardening is my hobby and not my full-time job, since I clearly would have starved to death or been fired years ago.
n
Penny Stine is the staff writer for The Daily Sentinel’s Special Sections department and can be reached at Penny.Stine@gjsentinel.com.