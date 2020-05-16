After that last, devastating hard freeze, spring decided to kick winter to the curb, and I couldn’t resist the siren call of tomato plants.
I bought three tomatoes, at least four squash and several cucumber plants a week before the end of April at Bookcliff Gardens.
Then the first week of May, I bought 10 more tomato plants, along with some peppers from Sage Creations Organic Farm and a few more squash plants and purple seed potatoes from Valley View Nursery.
I’m an equal opportunity plant purchaser. Normally, I hit up Mount Garfield Nursery, too, but it’s not as close to my house, and I haven’t made it there, yet.
They say it’s tempting fate to plant before Mother’s Day, but I looked at several long-range forecasts, took a gamble and got those first few plants in the ground before May 1.
I’m happy to report that that squash bugs haven’t found the squash so far, and the cucumber plants were too big to get decimated by snails or earwigs.
And, miracle of miracles, the first three tomato plants are already blooming.
In the history of the world, or at least the history of my garden, I’ve never had a ripe tomato by the Fourth of July, but this year, my Fourth of July tomato variety might just make history and produce a ripe tomato by the time its name says it will.
Gardening this spring, however, has not been all sunshine and happy plants. I’ve been challenged by a new garden pest relentlessly in pursuit of asparagus and intent on destroying sprinkler lines and tromping on tender garden greens.
The problem is that the pest is so dang cute he’s got me wrapped around his not-so-little paws, even when they’re muddy from digging in my garden.
Yes, we have a puppy, and our puppy likes to garden, or at least he likes to hang out with me when I’m in the garden. Lucky enjoys racing around in circles like he’s a greyhound chasing a mechanical rabbit while I’m trying to pull weeds or plant something.
He also has developed a fondness for fresh asparagus and will bite off the tops of the almost-ready-to-pick stalks. Sometimes, he goes back for the rest of the stalk.
I’ve tried leaving Lucky in the backyard while I’m working in the garden out front, and he whines, barks and cries at the fence.
He’s so helpful that it pains him not to be at my side, offering companionship and a ready paw, eager to dig up whatever I’ve just planted.
On the morning I was ready to plant the tomato and pepper plants from Sage Creations, I left the plants in their cardboard flat and went inside to do something for just a minute.
Meanwhile, my husband was doing chores in the front yard, so he let Lucky come out into the yard with him. While he was up on the roof getting the swamp cooler ready to go, I heard the sounds of my puppy, growling, playing and having waaaay too much fun.
I ran outside, and sure enough, Lucky had grabbed one of the tomato plants, one of the pepper plants as well as six seed potatoes and scattered them across the yard.
Although the pepper plant was still mostly in the dirt in which it came, the tomato was sad and bedraggled. I had to hunt for the seed potatoes and didn’t find one of them until several days later, when it was shriveled up and completely dried.
I planted the tomato and pepper plants right away, and although it was touch-and-go for the tomato for the first few weeks, it appears to have completely recovered.
I have discovered that our asparagus-loving puppy does have at least one useful trick in the garden.
One morning, while I picked greens for breakfast, Lucky discovered a snail. He promptly picked it up, took it to the lawn area and dropped it. When it wouldn’t run around and play, he decided to eat it. I heard him crunching the shell, and was hopeful Grand Valley escargot would be kind to his tummy.
There’s no telling what garden delights he may find once the asparagus quits growing in another month or so, but I’ve decided I’ll share, especially if my fierce snail-slayer keeps up the good work.
Penny Stine is the staff writer for The Daily Sentinel’s Special Sections department and can be reached at Penny.Stine@gjsentinel.com.