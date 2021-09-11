By PENNY STINE
I came to the realization in the spring that I don’t grow enough potatoes in my garden, so I bought quite a few seed potatoes from Bookcliff Gardens.
In April, I created what I thought was a large area for potatoes. Then I found more unusual varieties at Mesa Feed Mart, so I bought just a few more. In May, I got rid of excess carrots to make room for those potatoes.
I’ve now dug up more than half of my potatoes, and I’m sad because I only have eight plants left in the garden.
I am not sad, however, about my delightful pink potatoes. I’m pretty sure they are considered a red potatoes, but as you may be able to see in the photo, they are bright pink outside and a pale pink inside. So I’m calling them a pink potatoes.
I got seed potatoes for these plants at Mesa Feed Mart, and because I’m about as organized as your average kitchen junk drawer, I didn’t bother writing down the name of the variety.
My rule of thumb when it comes to potatoes is to buy any variety other than russet. It’s not that I hate russet potatoes, it’s just that I can buy those at the grocery store, and they’re pretty cheap.
I don’t want to grow things in my garden that are identical to what I could buy at the store for less money. I’ve never even seen potatoes like this at the store, so of course, I had to try to grow them.
Based on the shape of the potatoes, I’m guessing they are fingerling potatoes. I wanted to try some strange new recipe for pink fingerling potatoes — if I could find a recipe for pink fingerling potatoes… — but my husband wanted garlic mashed potatoes, so that is what I made.
I had to add more potatoes from other plants because my last three pink potato plants didn’t produce many potatoes.
I suspect if I planted potatoes in a sunnier spot, I’d get a better harvest, but I’m not sacrificing tomatoes for potatoes. I will, however, forego fewer carrots, onions and flowers in an attempt to grow even more potatoes next year.
It’s not that the pink spuds were so amazing that I wondered how I’d lived so long without them, it’s merely that pink potatoes are a whole lot easier to find in the ground than the purple ones.
They’re also more fun to dig than carrots and so much more enjoyable to eat than misbehaving columbines that don’t know how to stay where they were planted.
Next year, of course, my garden will be amazing.