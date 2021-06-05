This week, we may have crossed the threshold that separates the lovely spring from the searing summer.
Don’t get me wrong, I love me some searing summer heat. I’d rather sweat in the summer than shiver in the winter, but the abrupt change makes it hard for my garden to adjust.
Or maybe I’m the one who forgot to adjust. I have lovely spring greens that are going to seed right now, both while I’m writing this column and while you’re reading it.
The spring greens clock is ticking. Soon, the bok choy, spinach and lettuce will become weedy-looking flowers that scatter seeds everywhere. I should have picked as much of them as I could before the heat made them bolt, but pesky things like work and a four-day trip to Nebraska got in the way.
In my defense, it’s hard to think about picking the last of any particular crop and freezing it before summer has even officially started. Of course, I can’t freeze leaf lettuce, but I hope I can pick it one more time and give some to all the neighbors, whether they want it or not.
I may not leave zucchini on anyone’s porch, but I do get a bit frantic about giving away as much lettuce as possible before it turns bitter. I was a bit disappointed that a couple of my experimental spring crops this season were complete no-shows.
I scattered an entire packet of pink baby daikon seeds and Ethiopian kale, and only one kale and three daikon plants sprouted.
They were promptly eaten by something, and whatever ate them also ate the regular radishes and kale I planted when I realized my exotic choices weren’t cooperating.
Now I have holes in my garden where I hoped to grow radishes and kale.
Holes in the garden always make me want to fill them with something that will grow no matter what, which is often a self-sowing flower I spend the next five years regretting.
The one bright spot in my springtime garden, literally and figuratively, is the red mizuna. It is a Japanese mustard that is indeed reddish and that, so far, isn’t bolting as quickly as the bok choy.
I’ve been picking the leaves and adding them to salads, but after returning home from Nebraska, I saw that I needed to do something that used red mizuna as the star of the show rather than as a pretty afterthought.
Thanks to the plethora of recipes online, I found inspiration in a recipe that included for roasted potatoes with red mizuna and green garlic, two obscure ingredients that I happen to have growing in my garden.
I don’t believe in fate or the idea that certain things were meant to be, but what an opportunity! It had bacon in it, too, and I’m of the tribe that believes bacon makes everything better.
Bacon didn’t let me down, and neither did the mizuna. I made enough of the recipe that I thought for sure I’d have enough for lunch the next day, but my hubby and I scarfed it all down and had no regrets.
Mizuna, whether it’s one of several red or green varieties, is incredibly easy to grow. According to the seed companies, it can also be planted in late summer or early fall for a second crop.
I’m tempted, but haven’t had much luck planting a second crop of anything other than weeds, so I’ll keep planting it in early spring and be grateful it lasts longer than the spinach.
It’s an obscure crop in the United States — it is fairly well-known and eaten in Asia — so those who want to be international gardeners may not be able to find a local source for seeds.
I bought mine online from Kitazawa Seeds, which marketed it not under the label mizuna, but as an option for micro greens. As you can see from the photo, the greens are more than happy to grow well beyond the micro size.
Penny Stine is the staff writer for The Daily Sentinel’s Special Sections department and can be reached at Penny.Stine@gjsentinel.com.