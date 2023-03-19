As the Grand Valley transitions from freezing temperatures to warmer and longer days, gardening enthusiasts and professionals are slowly preparing to start planting and harvesting again.
Mona Dyer, a Colorado Certified Nursery Professional (CCNP) with Bookcliff Gardens, has been helping people with gardening questions and needs for 19 years. She addressed some of the most frequently asked questions and provided advice for everyone interested in gardening, whether they are beginners or experts.
She emphasized that one thing people should know prior to diving in to gardening, whether you are an amateur or avid gardener, is that growing things in Western Colorado can be tough to master.
“Growing things here in Western Colorado can feel mysterious and strange,” said Dyer. “If someone has gardened in other areas of the country, and they had a handle on it there, many times, all bets are off when they move here. This is like trying to grow stuff on Mars.”
Because of the arid climate, the soil tends to be less than perfect, and gardeners can struggle with misinterpreting plants’ water needs. If someone is new to the area, they are unaware of how well something can grow here compared to other areas.
“It can be discouraging because if they’re looking for information online, that doesn’t sync up with what the conditions are here in Mesa County,” said Dyer.
Having access to that information with a local perspective and point-of-access is extremely beneficial, as growing things in the Grand Valley can take some trial and error. According to Dyer, virtually anything will grow here; it’s just a matter of figuring it out from the plant’s perspective.
“Our sun isn’t filtered through humidity, so plants that grow in a full sun scenario somewhere else are likely to burn here,” said Dyer. “Having someone help people know what to expect with particular landscape plants is important; otherwise, they’ll feel like they’re failing.”
Many problems can arise for gardeners, such as when to water and how often, fertilizer to use and what grows best in the area.
According to Dyer, here are some of the most common problems gardeners experience when growing plants:
1) People don’t do a good job at amending their soil.
“One of the most important things people should know is all growing begins with the soil,” said Dyer. “Our soil is very heavy like clay, so oftentimes, people will just throw their hands in the air and build a raised bed instead. A cheaper way to go is to amend the soil in your yard. This takes time and patience, but it’s critical to the overall health of a vegetable garden.”
According to The Spruce, “A soil amendment is anything added to soil to improve its abilities, including water retention and absorption. The goal of soil amendments is to provide a healthier environment for roots to grow. There are several reasons soil amendments might be recommended for your garden or lawn. The two most common are to improve the soil's texture and to correct the soil's pH.”
2) Overwatering is another big issue.
“Heavy clay soil holds a lot of water, so a little moisture goes a long way,” said Dyer. Unfortunately, many times, gardeners misinterpret what is happening in their gardens. They look at the soil on the surface and see that it looks dry, is cracked and looks off, so they think the plants are asking for water.
“This isn’t the case,” said Dyer. “In fact, four to six inches down, the soil is sopping wet, and the roots are drowning, rotting and can’t breathe. The biggest problem I see is people overwater, and it especially becomes apparent when the temperatures start to rise coming into June. As humans, we feel hot, and we think the plants feel hot as well, so we overreact by giving them extra sips of water. It’s absolutely the wrong thing to do. Unintentionally, we love them to death.”
These are the two primary issues Dyer sees the most working at Bookcliff Gardens; however, these can be easily fixed.
Once you have your garden established, including doing dirt work, mixing organic matter into the soil and putting plants in the ground, she advises giving the plants a good, deep drink of water.
“Give it a good, deep soak of water so the soil is wet at least six to eight inches deep,” said Dyer. “Let it have a nice, slow soak, and then, walk away for at least four to five days. Don’t water yet. You can go out and talk to those plants, tell them you understand it’s hot, and they might look a little wilted, but don’t relent. If you simply can’t stand it, before you water again, dig straight down in the soil four inches, and get a handful of the dirt. Run it around in your hand. Get a fistful, and squeeze. If it makes a ball, it is still plenty wet. Four inches down, the soil should be on the damp side of dry, like a pie crust before it’s rolled out. It might make a loose ball, but if you touch it, it falls apart. Letting it dry out that deeply helps ensure there’s air in the top four inches of soil. Having air there helps to foster good root growth. If it’s sopping wet, the roots can’t grow, or if they can’t grow, they rot. They have to breathe; that’s extremely important.”
In Dyer’s vegetable garden, she plants her veggies, gives them a deep soak of water, and typically, she walks away for a week. There may be days where she goes out and sees her plants looking wilted and sad, but she still doesn’t water them. If they’re wilted in the morning, however, she will give them a sip of water, because that means they’re asking for a drink. Wilted in the afternoon, in her experience, means nothing.
“Those little plants can be real drama queens when they’re first put in the ground,” said Dyer. “They don’t tell the truth in the afternoon, but in the morning, they are telling the truth.”
Typically, it’s a once-a-week watering from the time they’re planted until the middle of June. By that time, the plants typically have grown enough where their roots have gotten out there and are established, and the top of the plant has gotten big enough to shade its own feet. Dyer said she can water every 10 days because of the clay soil holding water for such a long time. It’s not necessary to give it a drink every day, because it fosters an unhealthy root system that won’t provide growth for a good, healthy plant or provide produce long-term.
Dyer emphasized the importance of people learning more about watering efficiently here in Western Colorado; for the plant’s sake, not just because we can. Many people water because they can; perhaps because they have a great sprinkler system or access to water, but Dyer explained that we should water because the plants are asking for it, not because we can.
“Using things like a mulch cover and covering naked soil so it’s not losing moisture is an important thing for people to do,” said Dyer. “And mulch doesn’t have to be expensive. It can be anything from a two- to three-inch-deep layer of gravel to chopped-up leaves from a previous season to any number of things.”
Keeping the soil surface covered is good for the soil’s general health, good for the biology living in the soil and good for the root systems of plants growing in the soil. By keeping the soil covered, we don’t need to use as much water.
“My method can’t be all bad, because I have some plants in my perennial garden that are 20-25 years old,” said Dyer. “Others would call it mistreatment, but these plants have gotten used to growing under those kinds of conditions, so they just hang in there with me.”
Dyer makes sure to keep everything covered with some kind of mulch. She puts material down in the fall and does it again in spring after garden debris has been cleaned up, and the first drink of water has been given to the plants. Then she puts down another layer of mulch to hold additional water.
Wind also sucks a lot of moisture out of the soil, so Dyer recommends adding a layer of mulch after planting to stabilize moisture and soil temperature to help plants thrive.
“It’s not just the plants; it’s the microbiology of the soil, and they go a long way to keep plant life going,” said Dyer. “So, making a good roof over the top of the soil helps to keep that microbiology alive.”
One problem people have recently been encountering is the winter drought. “It’s the first of June, and suddenly, you realize the little blue spruce in your yard has needles that look brownish-purple. You hit the panic button and start giving it extra water. Maybe that’s not going to hurt it, but the truth is the injury you’re making note of happened this past October, November and December: the winter drought.”
Some plants cannot survive a month without water, or there are major consequences. According to Dyer, one of the most important aspects of deciding what to plant is understanding the plant’s needs, and those can vary depending on where it will be planted, and its needs in Mesa County can vary from those in Delta or Montrose County.
“Take the time to learn, and grow it from the plant’s perspective,” Dyer said. “People should figure out where to plant and get the design of it down. That is one of those things that, unfortunately, sometimes comes after the fact. If you want to grow a big, beautiful vegetable garden, you don’t necessarily want to put in trees to the south or to the west of where that vegetable garden will go because they’ll shade your vegetable garden. On the other hand, if you want a shady backyard, you want to put the big things to the south and the west. There are lots of beautiful plants that grow in shade. It’s a matter of understanding what will grow in the shade, or what needs sunshine to grow.”
Oftentimes, however, it isn’t the gardener’s fault; it could be a growing season is out of whack, or a late freeze killing annuals or vegetable gardens. Sometimes pests can blow in, and those can carry viruses that harm tomato plants. However, you can be creative in troubleshooting these problems.
“If you absolutely love things like cucumbers, but you have a tiny garden space, no one says you have to let them grow on the ground,” said Dyer. “Put a trellis up, and let them climb up the trellis. Grow what you love, and think outside the box. Don’t grow rutabagas just because Grandma grew them. If you don’t like it, don’t grow it.”
Dyer encourages people to check with their local nurseries for questions and assistance. She enjoys when people ask questions and is always happy to troubleshoot.
“I’ve been gardening almost my whole life, and I learn something new almost every single day,” said Dyer. “That’s pretty cool. Gardening is just cool.”
Bookcliff Gardens also does tours for elementary kids, as well as Cub Scout and Girl Scout events. For adults, they do spring classes, and those typically run from February to the end of April. Every Saturday morning during that time, they have a room full of people learning how to grow vegetables, take care of perennials and everything in between.
“For me, it’s especially exciting to see how many children are excited about learning how to grow things or learning how things grow,” said Dyer. “They are truly interested in it. They really want to know how it works, and that’s awesome.”
For more information, visit https://www.bookcliffgardens.com.