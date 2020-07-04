It's not quite mid-summer, but since I started planting my 2020 garden in November and multiple crops are already done for the year, I'm calling it mid-season.
Frankly, I'm a little afraid to put my mid-season report out there in black and white. It's not that I'm a superstitious person, it's just that I'm afraid squash bugs, earwigs and tomato hornworms have learned how to read and will send in the troops when they hear how happy I am with the garden this year.
For me, the garden is a success when the tomatoes are good, and my tomatoes this year are exuberant. They've been blooming like crazy for more than a month, and every tomato plant, even the heirlooms and the one that almost died and still looks like it could keel over any moment, have started setting tomatoes.
My Fourth of July tomato variety looks like it will live up to its name and produce a red tomato by today, and the cherry tomatoes on my black cherry tomato plant started turning purple before the end of June.
Even better, the tomatoes aren't the only happy campers in the garden. I've already picked a few yellow and zucchini squash and a cucumber.
The lettuce and cilantro went crazy for at least two months and are just now going to seed. I've got tiny little melons on the watermelon and the cantaloup and baby beans forming on the pole beans.
My garlic, which I dug a couple of weeks ago and have already let cure, was large enough to satisfy my husband, who usually complains that the store-bought garlic looks so much better than the stuff I grow.
(As an aside, I recognize that them's fightin' words to garden-lovers and garlic growers everywhere, so let me assure you that my hubby does recognize and appreciate the hard work I put into the garden. No need to send me the names of good marriage counselors. He's just a garlic lover who likes enormous bulbs so he doesn't have to peel all the itty-bitty cloves.)
Even my flowers are growing well and doing what I hoped they would when I planted them. The vines I started in a pot on the patio are halfway up the trellis, the marigolds in front of the tomatoes are looking happy and even the out-of-control, self-seeding flowers look pretty and draw in the bees.
I do have a few crops that have been duds, but they're the types of veggies that no one gets sad if they fail. I like Swiss chard, but the fact that I planted an entire packet of seeds and only have one and a half plants (technically, there are two plants, but one looks like it's on the verge of death), doesn't make me feel like my green thumb has turned gray.
I don't think my experimental plant, salsify, came up at all, but I'm not entirely sure, since it looks like grass or a large dandelion cousin until it starts to bloom. I do have something that looks grass coming up in the space where I planted salsify, but I'm pretty sure it really is grass and not the unusual tuber I wanted to grow.
If purple flowers emerge from the stalks of grass, I'll do a happy dance. Of course, I'll have to set it to Latin music, since the purple flowers will signify that the salsify seeds germinated and grew.
Speaking of music and dancing, when I was a teenager, I owned the "Commodores Live!" album, with the great classic, "I Feel Sanctified." Because my brain can remember songs from 40 years ago (but not the names of anyone I just met), I've been singing, "I feel salsified," whenever I inspect my grass-or-salsify plants. I'm not sure if that's helping them grow.
I also had one squash plant that got slowly decimated by bugs to the point where all that's left are the skeletal remains of tender and tasty stalks. Fortunately, it was a spare squash plant.
I had other, healthy plants elsewhere, but with an unexpected hole in my garden where the Zuni gold dry bean seeds refused to germinate, I tried to grow an extra zucchini.
So yes, I've had some garden misses this season. In spite of the broccoli that didn't germinate well and the earwigs that made lace out of my basil, however, it's looking like this year's garden will go down in the record books, and not in a tragic, worldwide pandemic kind of way, either.
So please be careful with how you dispose of this newspaper; I know paper is compostable, but try not to leave it out where tomato hornworms can find it. I don't want them to show up, expecting dinner.
Penny Stine is the staff writer for The Daily Sentinel’s Special Sections department and can be reached at Penny.Stine@gjsentinel.com.