Spring is on the way, and for many, this time of year is ideal for starting work on home improvement projects. With the last of the snow melting away and warmer temperatures on the horizon, many people are looking forward to beginning projects to improve their homes.
Whether these projects will take place indoors or outdoors, Nicole Rich, owner and founder of Down Home Demo, LLC, offers her advice and experience for those who are new to home improvement DIY projects as well as home improvement veterans.
“For me, I’ve always been interested in making houses nicer,” said Rich. “Before starting my business, my husband and I were buying a lot of personal homes that needed fixed up or finished. So, we would do the work on those, and then we sold the house and moved on to another one. Eventually, my husband got sick of living in a construction zone, so we decided to buy investment properties and fix those up. We kept getting more and more over time, and our business just grew from there.”
Rich and her husband fixed and flipped so many properties that their work aggregated attention from friends and other people wanting remodels for their homes. She enjoys going in, demoing and redesigning clients’ spaces, which can include everything from a simple bathroom remodel to remodeling the entire house. What Rich and her husband like most is fixing up older homes and revamping spaces.
Prior to starting a project, Rich recommends setting a budget and having extra financial reserves for anything surprising or unexpected that could drive up costs. This is especially common with fixing up older homes, because when torn apart, they can reveal more problems than expected and take more resources and time to fix. Establishing a budget with extra reserves for unexpected problems with the property can help people plan ahead should they need the extra money.
“If you have a vision of what you want done, don’t go cheap and think you’ll be okay with it in the future. Because you won’t be okay with it,” said Rich. “If you have something in mind, do it the way you want, and make sure you have the money to do so. Some of my clients do things the cheap way just to get by, but afterwards, they regret it and wish they had waited until they had the money. Try to make your vision work with your budget as much as you can.”
For every house Rich worked on, she would be there with contractors and learn to do things on her own. She emphasized how important this is, because if people have the time and willingness to learn, they can do pretty much anything on their own. With enough free time and the right tools, people can fix almost anything by themselves. The only areas one should not do on their own are plumbing and electrical, as those require professional knowledge and experience.
“My advice for people is to realize it’s going to be chaotic, especially if you have children and a family,” said Rich. “Try to finish the renovations before moving into the home. If you already live there, be prepared. Start with one room, and make sure that one is done before moving on to the next. If you’re trying to tackle the entire house at once, it gets very overwhelming, so do one area at a time so you can keep track of everything that still needs to be done.”
If people don’t have the time or energy to fix things on their own, Rich recommends finding a contractor you can trust, who you can ensure will do a good job and who is trustworthy. In her experience, many contractors say they can do specific jobs, and it ends up not working out well when they can’t do what they claimed. Having contractors show their work can help homeowners protect themselves, as well as not hiring professionals who offer the cheapest fixes, since they are probably cheaper for a reason.
“The main thing is making sure you have a budget and extra money for things you can’t physically see but could need to be fixed in the future,” Rich said. “Always plan for unpredictable problems. More often than not, you’ll find something that needs to be fixed, so having that extra cash on hand is important.”
When starting home renovations, people don’t need permits for minor projects such as painting or putting in hardwood flooring. However, for projects that would add to or reduce the square footage of the home, or those affecting the home’s electrical or plumbing systems, Rich advises talking to the city or county regarding what permits would be needed.
For example, if someone is redoing a bathroom or roof, there are requirements for the process, which can be rough to begin if not done the right way. Staying prepared throughout the process is a huge step, and acquiring permits for major projects that the city and county like to regulate is helpful in keeping the property’s information and structural details updated.
Getting permits also shows up on an assessor when listing or selling the property, so if someone added square footage to the home but didn’t get a permit, they can run into issues with appraisals and other related real estate processes.
Roofing, plumbing, electrical and flooring are all great places to start for those looking for home improvement project ideas, whether it’s upgrades or renovations.
No matter what renovations or upgrades someone is making to the house, it’s important to remember the process can be fun, rewarding and a great opportunity to transform a house into a home.