I have a long rose garden bordering my grass. I get a nice bloom in the spring, but then they don’t bloom much the rest of the year.
I see roses all over town that bloom through the summer. My roses are probably 5–10 years old. What can I do to make these plants bloom again?
— Carol
Assuming these are re-blooming roses we are taking about — there are some mostly older and species type varieties that will only bloom once a year — the best way to get roses to re-bloom is to deadhead them when the first big flush of bloom is tapering off.
Deadheading is simply removing the old spent flower and/or seed pod (rose hip).
The first rule of deadheading is don’t wait until the plant has completely stopped blooming. I deadhead my roses when they’re definitely on the downhill slide of flowering. There will still be a few flowers and even flower buds when I’ll do it, but I’d say 80% or more of the flowers are done by then.
If you wait until the very last bud has flowered, you’re into mid-summer and though you’ll get a second bloom, you won’t have time this season to get a third or even a fourth.
You’ll read a lot about cutting the spent bloom back to the first five leaflet leaf when you deadhead. Supposedly, the bud at the base of that leaf is stronger and will re-sprout a bigger shoot and flowers.
However, there’s been some research showing that isn’t really true. Cutting above a three leaflet leaf will give a shoot that blooms about the same as a five leaflet leaf shoot.
Since I’m a lazy gardener, I use my hedge shears to deadhead. I do a rough cutting back (6–12 inches depending on the plant) of the plant and roughly “round” it off and even it up to make it more symmetrical. It saves so much time over meticulously snipping off each stem and it has worked great for me for years.
After you cut it back, the plant will push out new shoots in response to the pruning and should be blooming in three or four weeks.
When that second bloom starts petering out, repeat the process. I usually get three good bloom seasons every year with my roses by handling them this way.
One word of caution: Don’t do any pruning, including deadheading, after the first of September. Pruning is a growth stimulant, and you don’t want to encourage roses to be pushing out any soft, succulent growth that could be susceptible to early frosts. You want the plants to be slow down for a long winter’s nap.
SQUASH BUD CONTROL
What’s the best pesticide to use for squash bug control?
The most important rule about controlling squash bugs is to start on them early.
Don’t wait until the plants are overrun with them. Monitor your plants right now every day or two, looking for their eggs on the underside of the leaves. They’re football-shaped and reddish brown to orange in color.
Squashing the eggs keeps the next generation from joining in the fight you already have on your hands, but most importantly, it tells you that squash bugs are there and it’s time to do battle.
The best insecticide to use is a synthetic pyrethroid such as Permethrin or Bifenthrin. Spray the plant thoroughly, concentrating on the undersides of the leaves, the base of the plant, and the ground around it. One or two good sprays should nip most of the problem in the bud, but I’d continue to monitor for them by looking for their egg masses.
If you’re looking for an organic option, I think your best choice is Diatomaceous Earth. Sprinkle it out at the base of the plant and on the underside of the leaves and be sure to wear a dust mask as the dust can irritate some people.
The only problem with Diatomaceous Earth is that when it gets wet, it loses its effectiveness and will need to be reapplied.
Since squash plants depend on bees and flies for pollination, avoid spraying when these little helpers are present. Only spray when they’re not active, primarily late in the day.
Dennis Hill is the nursery manager at Bookcliff Gardens, bookcliffgardens.com. Send questions to info@bookcliffgardens.com.