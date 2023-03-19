If you are looking for a new project that is challenging but rewarding, installing hardwood flooring may be the right project for you. Although not a simple or quick project, hardwood flooring is one of the most popular and surefire ways to add value and a beautiful, eye-catching touch to your home.
According to Realtor.com, hardwood flooring has become a desirable and intriguing addition to a home. Hardwood flooring is easier to clean, helps allergies, can last for centuries and looks more attractive than carpet or tile.
The hardwood incorporates a warm color to the home and facilitates furniture matching and selection. According to Clever, hardwood floors can increase a home’s worth by up to 2.5 percent, and the return on investment (ROI) is about 70 to 80 percent. This, of course, depends on many factors, including if you install the flooring yourself or hire someone, the layout of the home and the property’s location, to name a few.
However, installing hardwood flooring right before selling the home may not be as beneficial, as hardwood flooring is expensive, and laminate offers a similar look for less money. Most of the cost of hardwood flooring comes from labor, but unlike carpet, the price per square foot for hardwood flooring is far higher than carpet or laminate flooring.
Please note that hardwood flooring is one of the most difficult types of flooring to install, so only do so if you have the time and money.
With all this in mind, should you decide to go ahead and add hardwood floors to your home, here is all the information you need to know before, during and after installing hardwood flooring.
There are many methods to installing hardwood floors, but this article will cover nailing hardwood floors to the subfloor. Make sure to have all necessary tools and supplies before starting the project.
Here are the tools you will need:
- Hardwood flooring
- Flooring splines
- Trim
- Flooring nailer
- Flooring staples or cleats
- Finishing nails
- Nail setter
- Hammer
- Rubber mallet
- Air compressor
- Moisture meter
- Shop-vac
- Underlayment
- Safety glasses
- Dust mask
- Hearing protection
- Tape measure
- Chalk line
- Pencil
- Miter saw
- Table saw
- Jigsaw
- Jamb saw
- Pry bar
According to the Flooring Stores blog, the first and most important thing to do before beginning the project is making sure you purchased enough wood. Measure the length times the width of the space where you want to add flooring.
Check your subflooring for any potential issues such as being squeaky, uneven or water-stained. Fix these problems before going forward with the project. Make sure the underlayment you purchase can be used with nail-down floors, as not all of them can be used for this purpose. Use a moisture meter to check the moisture levels of the subflooring, and reference the directions for what range is acceptable.
You should have ten percent more wood than you think you will need to account for making cuts, adjustments, warped floors and mistakes. This is important, since you don’t want to run out of wood during the installation process. Also, the specific planks you purchased might not be available later, and it will be more difficult to match the color.
Second, when you order your hardwood flooring, you must give it time to acclimate. This is extremely important and ensures the flooring does not warp. Take the planks out of the box, and give them a week or more to acclimate (this can vary depending on many factors, so make sure to consult the directions). Check the moisture content until it is in an optimal range.
During this time, tear out the current flooring and trim (be careful with the trim if you want to reuse it), clean the space, and add the underlayment. Follow the directions, as they vary depending on the type of underlayment you use.
Once the flooring has acclimated, and the underlayment is down, measure a chalk line for the first row. Follow the directions for how much space you need from the wall. This can vary on plank size and how much space you need.
It’s important to follow the directions for fastener spacing. Do this for both the hammer nails and the flooring nailer. Face-nail and blind-nail the first row. This part must be done with the hammer and nails.
Add rows, and blind-nail them until you get enough space to use the flooring nailer. Use the rubber mallet to make sure you get all the pieces of wood flooring tightly together. When you get close to the wall, use the flooring nailer for the remaining space. Then use the flooring nailer for the remaining rows until you don’t have enough space when you get close to the wall.
Once you get close to the wall, blind-nail by hand with a hammer or with the floor nailer until you run out of space, and start face-nailing until you get to the wall. If the planks in the final row are less than an inch wide, glue and nail-down the planks with the previous row.
Finally, using some matching putty, fill all the face-nail holes, and put the trim back on. Congrats, you’re done! Enjoy your beautiful new hardwood flooring.
For more information, reference Lowe’s how-to directions at https://www.lowes.com/n/how-to/install-a-solid-hardwood-floor or the Flooring Stores blog at https://www.flooringstores.com/blog/how-to-install-hardwood-floors.