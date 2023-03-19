It’s the most wonderful time of year – for remodeling your home, that is. Spring is the most popular time of year for homeowners to decide to change things up in their homes, and remodeling kitchens is one of the most popular projects to tackle.
Whether it is touching up cabinets with fresh paint, adding new appliances or completely changing the layout of the kitchen space, there are many things you can do to create your dream kitchen.
Walter Nielson, owner of Nielson Hardwoods Inc. and Willow and Wilson, has been in business since 1998 and includes services for hardwood flooring installation, remodeling and insurance.
Because contractors have many businesses that follow them, Nielson Hardwoods Inc. and Willow and Wilson partners with home improvement and renovation companies such as Grand River Electric, Integrity Painting and BTO, to name a few. Their goal is to be a one-stop shop for all home remodeling supplies and needs.
Nielson offers expert tips and advice for homeowners who want to go about remodeling their kitchen in the most cost-effective and supply-effective way possible.
According to Better Homes & Gardens, there are many things you can do to make the kitchen remodeling process cost-efficient, timely and supply-efficient.
Here are a few tips for homeowners interested in remodeling their kitchens:
1) Make sure to research, plan ahead, and have a vision in mind.
“Get a game plan for what you’re looking for and what you want,” said Nielson. “There are a lot of ideas for how you can start a project, so make sure you find what you like, and have three different styles, cost levels and ideas for how far you want to go on that remodel.”
Once the homeowners contract Nielson Hardwoods Inc. and Willow and Wilson, they will set a date, contact all subcontractors and walk through the job site so the homeowner can select everything they want. This way is more efficient because it is all done at once, and all supplies can be built and prepared in half the time it would take to order them.
“A big part of what we do is listening to the clients’ ideas and needs and figuring out how to make their dream a reality,” said Nielson.
2) Consider what you want the layout of your kitchen to look like.
It is important to plan cabinet placement and other factors in a logical and efficient manner (for example, putting dishes near the dishwasher, breakfast plates and supplies near the dining table, water glasses close to the sink, etc.).
When it comes to space, homeowners should also consider where to have appliances, islands (if applicable) and cooking zones.
According to Better Homes & Gardens, “Paths through a kitchen should be at least 36 inches wide; paths within the cooking zone should be 42 inches wide for a one-cook kitchen and 48 inches for a two-cook configuration.”
3) Opt for budget-friendly changes, not major transformations.
For instance, cabinets are a great place to start. If your cabinets are darker in color, they can be revamped by painting them white and gray. Sticking to lighter colors is an easy way to brighten up the kitchen space, and it will also add value to your home.
“Look at different cabinets and different styles,” said Nielson. “If you have semi-old cabinets that are less than ten years old, those can be repainted.”
Nielson recommended choosing three different styles, budgets and time frames, because remodeling kitchens is a lengthy process, and many surprise costs can add up over time. It is important to keep some money aside to prepare for unexpected repairs and other such costs.
However, when you are creating your dream kitchen, make sure to consider marketable features such as smart home technology, lighter cabinet and countertop colors, storage and a kitchen island, as these are highly sought after and will make your home easier to sell in the long run should you decide to do so.
“The most rewarding part of what we do is putting the dream together for the client,” said Nielson. “At the end of the final walkthrough, it’s such a beautiful moment to see them smile, tear up and give us hugs, because we did everything they could envision for their home.”
Nielson is grateful to have the opportunity to give homeowners the chance to transform their homes from a dream to a reality. The process of making that happen can be long and challenging, but it can also be incredibly fun and rewarding with the right help, tools and mindset.
“It’s a huge blessing, and everyone seems to love what we’re doing,” said Nielson. “I love what we do. It’s never about money; we love making everybody happy.”
For more information, visit https://nielsonhardwoods.com.