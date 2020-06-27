I saw a picture of Strawberry Sundae hydrangea and immediately fell in love with it. I have read that you can plant these in a pot, but I am unable to find out how to correctly do this — how big should the pot be, what type of pot, what type of soil should I put in the container, should I still mulch and, finally, do I winterize the pot in an unseated greenhouse or garage?
Please help. I have been trying for years to grow a hydrangea here (Denver area) and they all die.
— Vanessa
Strawberry Sundae should be an ideal plant for a pot. You should probably use a pot in the 18–24 inches in diameter range or even bigger. The bigger the pot, the happier the plant will be.
Keep in mind that any time you plant something in a pot, it is a temporary situation. The plant won’t live there indefinitely. In time, the plant will become rootbound and will decline and die out, but I wouldn’t expect anything like that to happen for six to 10 years. So the bigger the pot, the longer the plant will persist for you.
For potting soil, use a great quality one. My personal favorite is Black Gold. I’ve used it for years in the pots at my house, and it’s wonderful.
Miracle Gro potting soil also is a good choice, just resist the temptation to go for the bargain brands. There is a lot of “junk” in the potting soil world.
Wintering the plant will take a little work. You’re on the right track in thinking about wintering it over in a garage or shed if you’re on the Front Range. We usually don’t have to worry about doing that on this side of the mountains.
This plant is hardy to minus 25 or minus 30 degrees, but because the plant is in a pot, you must be more cognizant of winter temperatures. The roots of a plant aren’t as cold hardy as the top.
It’s common for roots to be 15–25 degrees LESS cold hardy than the tops. The roots don’t have to be as hardy since they’re growing in the ground where the mass of the soil keeps root temperatures warmer than the air temperature above.
But when you have a plant in a pot, surrounded by those cold temperatures and a limited soil volume, the roots can sometimes get cold enough to be damaged or killed with obvious consequences for the plant overall.
Keeping the pot in an area that doesn’t get quite as cold as outside will help.
Before you move the plant into the garage, make sure the plant is completely dormant and all the leaves have fallen. And make sure the area that it is in stays cold (ideally, 35–40 degrees).
You want the plant to stay dormant during its stay in the garage. If it gets too warm, the plant can break dormancy and start to grow and there just won’t be enough light to keep the plant happy — these guys make terrible houseplants.
With the coming of spring, be ready to move the pot outside to slow down its awakening and to harden it off. You may need to move it into and out of the garage as the weather dictates. I would think strongly about moving it in on any morning that’s going to be in the high teens or colder.
Lastly, pay attention to the moisture in the soil of the pot. The potting soil can dry out over the weeks in the garage and you’ll want to replenish that soil moisture by giving the plant a thorough soaking occasionally.
It surprises people to learn winter drought will hurt a plant just as much as drought in the summer. I recommend digging down a couple of inches every week or so just to make sure that there’s good moisture there.
n
Dennis Hill is the nursery manager at Bookcliff Gardens, bookcliffgardens.com. Send questions to info@bookcliffgardens.com.