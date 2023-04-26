A Critical Tune Up

Nick Nicholas (left) is an avid street rodder, with his wife, Nanci. Last spring he felt his passion and energy level fading along with his health. Eventually, Nicholas made his way to St. Mary’s Heart & Vascular Institute and Dr. Muhammad Azzouz (right).

 Courtesy Photo

Nick Nicholas and his wife, Nanci, are avid street rodders. For years, they’ve spent their free time building cars from just a basket case and showing them off at numerous car shows around the country. But last spring Nicholas’ passion was fading along with his health.

“It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of effort and I just didn’t feel like doing any of that kind of stuff which is unusual. I didn’t have any energy. At one point in time I couldn’t sleep because I felt as though I was suffocating,” explains Nicholas.