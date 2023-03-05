International Women’s Day traces its roots to New York in 1909, and it was recognized by the United Nations in the 1970s. It is observed on March 8.
In the United States, however, Mother’s Day in May is better known and observed through the years.
Over the past couple of decades, International Women’s Day has gained in prominence in the U.S., including all women and girls in the celebration.
It’s a day to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women around the world. Its also can be a day of activism for women’s equality and causes.
There are a number of countries where March 8 is an official holiday. In Germany, it is a public holiday.
The 2023 theme for International Women’s Day is #EmbraceEquity, according to internationalwomensday.com.
WOMEN TO KNOW
PBS’s American Experience has put together films, digital shorts, interactive pieces and more in a collection called “Women in American History.”
There are films about justice Sandra Day O’Connor, sharpshooter Annie Oakley and codebreaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman.
The work of the suffrage movement and the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote are highlighted along with the stories of some lesser known but amazing American women.
The collection can be found at pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/collections/women-american-history/.
BY THE NUMBERS
March also is National Women’s History Month, established by Congress in 1987.
The U.S. Census Bureau offered these numbers in reflection of the advances of women. All data is from 2021.
168 million — Number of females in the U.S. (There were about 164 million males.)
3.8 million — Number of women ages 85 and older, about 1.6 million more than men in that age range.
36.1% — Percentage of women 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree. For men it was 33.9%.
79.1 million — Number of females 16 and older in the civilian labor force.
81.5% — Percentage of median earnings for full-time, year-round female workers ages 16 and older as compared to men.
Source: census.gov
IN THE COCKPIT
Fifty years of women flying in the U.S. Navy was commemorated with an all-female team of pilots conducting the flyover before Super Bowl LVII in February.
It was a first in Super Bowl history.
On Monday, learn about another female pilot, a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot and current Colorado resident.
Kim Campbell was providing air support to troops on the ground when her plane was hit by a surface-to-air missile in near Baghdad, Iraq.
Campbell wrote a book about her time in the military and the lessons that she learned. See Monday’s Daily Sentinel for this story.
PAY GAP
“The gender pay gap — the difference between the earnings of men and women — has barely closed in the United States in the past two decades,” according to the Pew Research Center in the March 1 article “The Enduring Grip of the Gender Pay Gap.”
In 2002, women earned 80 cents to every dollar earned by men. In 2022, it increased to 82 cents.
Women today are more likely than men to have a college degree, however the pay gap between college-educated men and women isn’t narrower and neither is the one between women and men without college degrees, a Pew article said.
Factors that likely are involved in the gap remaining likely include parenthood roles, types of jobs pursued, gender stereotypes and discrimination. “And the gender wage gap varies widely by race and ethnicity,” according to Pew.
To read more from Pew on this topic, go to pewresearch.org/social-trends/2023/03/01/the-enduring-grip-of-the-gender-pay-gap/.
‘TAKING THE LEAP’
A third annual Women’s Conference will be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Colorado Mesa University Center ballroom.
With the theme “Taking the Leap,” this conference is hosted by the Fruita Chamber networking group Women in Business and presented by Timberline Bank.
While not an International Women’s Day event, this conference will offer networking, breakout sessions, panel discussions and a keynote speaker, all with the goals of promoting growth and opportunities for local women, both professionally and personally.
Tickets cost $75 for Women in Business members, $100 for non-members.
Information about tickets, table sponsorships, speakers and more can be found at events.fruitachamber.org.
ON THE TOP 10
Go Visa Free, a blog with information and tips about an international lifestyle, offered this list of the top 10 Best Countries for Women based on the Women Peace and Security Index 2021–22.
Here is that list:
10. Netherlands
9. United Kingdom
8. Austria
7. Sweden
6. Switzerland
5. Luxembourg
4. Denmark
3. Iceland
2. Finland
1. Norway
CURRENT CONFLICT
The treatment and rights of women vary widely around the globe.
In Iran, unrest and protests continue, action sparked by the death of a young woman arrested for “improperly” wearing a hijab in September of 2022.
There are many articles available, documenting and shedding light on the protests and treatment of women in Iran.
CNN put together a impactful interactive presentation in November about what is happening to women in police custody in Iran. It can be viewed at cnn.it/3SLTYTC. (The presentation contains details that may not be appropriate for younger viewers.)
READING LIST
Publishing houses have begun releasing reading lists for International Women’s Day.
Of course, the lists are slanted toward the publisher’s own books, but they’re still interesting.
Here is a list of recommended titles from Penguin Random House:
■ “Blood Water Paint” by Joy McCullough
■ “A River of Stars” by Vanessa Hua
■ “The Women’s Suffrage Movement” (anthology)
■ “Back Talk” by Daniele Lazarin
■ “Warcross” by Marie Lu
■ “Text Me When You Get Home” by Kayleen Schaefer
■ “The Afterward” by E.K. Johnston
■ “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott
■ “Liberated Spirits” by Hugh Ambrose and John Schuttler
■ “The Mermaid” by Christina Henry
■ “Park Avenue Summer” by Renée Rosen
■ “Milady” by Laura L. Sullivan
Source: penguinrandomhouse.com