With summer sunshine, warmer temps and longer days come some not-as-fun safety challenges for our youngest outdoor adventurers. Here are a few easy ways to keep your kids safe this season, brought to you by St. Mary’s Medical Center.
In the water
Start them early! It’s never too soon to sign up for swim lessons. Always keep a close eye on kids at the pool, lake or ocean, and insist on life jackets when you’re on a boat. Make sure you know the signs of secondary drowning and brush up on CPR skills.
In the sun
Powerful sun rays can cause burns in a matter of minutes, even on a cloudy day. Liberally apply a high-SPF sunscreen 30 minutes before any outdoor activity, and don’t forget hats and sunglasses.
In the woods
If it’s too warm to wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, spray kids down with insect repellent before spending time in the woods. Avoid using sweet-smelling soaps, perfumes, or lotions that can tempt bees and wasps. If your child has a life-threatening allergy to stings, don’t leave home without a pre-filled epinephrine injector.
In the car
On hot days, temperatures inside a closed car can quickly reach deadly levels. Never leave kids alone in a vehicle, even for a short errand, and double-check the backseat every time you exit.
On the bike
Gear up for safety by outfitting your child with a properly sized bike helmet. If they’re cycling alone or with a friend, know their route and check in with them during the ride.