Walt Bergman and Jamie Hamilton used to have an unofficial competition at the Junior College World Series.
It was back when homemade signs were placed on the scoreboard declaring the names of the home and away teams.
One year, Bergman got a bucket truck from the local cable company to use for hanging the signs. He and Hamilton, both members of the JUCO committee, would time each other as one raced out to hang the signs.
When it was his turn, Hamilton roared off in the truck, returning in what he thought was record time.
Bergman confirmed it. “You beat me by four seconds,” he said. Then he dropped the mic — Hamilton had put up the wrong sign for the home team.
“I was DQ’d,” Hamilton said, laughing at the memory.
Oh, how things have changed. The Alpine Bank Junior College World Series no longer hangs signs on the scoreboard, and it switched to digital tickets this year.
And yet, some things remain the same for Hamilton, 64, who first got involved with the NJCAA tournament’s organizing committee in 1986 through his job at Home Loan and Investment Co.
His boss was then Sam Suplizio, a former baseball player in the New York Yankee’s farm system and coach for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Hamilton, who played AA ball for the California Angels and later coached baseball at then Mesa College, had told Suplizio in ’85 that he was too busy with family and work to coach anymore.
Suplizio replied, “Perfect! I was waiting for you to take over JUCO.”
Hamilton eventually did just that, becoming the JUCO tournament chairman in 2003 after buying Home Loan from Suplizio in 1989.
But enough with the history lesson. This is the second day of JUCO, and Hamilton likely can be found behind home plate at Suplizio Field, sitting with other members of the committee during today’s three games.
In advance of JUCO, though, Hamilton shared some memories and talked about his role with the tournament that has filled a good portion of his life.
WHAT DOES THE JUCO CHAIRMAN ACTUALLY DO?
Hamilton chuckled at that question, sitting in his Home Loan office lined with baseball memorabilia and hardback books.
Well, as the leader of any organization knows, “your biggest job is fundraising,” he said.
JUCO is put on by a nonprofit made up of all volunteers, with at least 80 of them on the organizing committee, but there are still bills to pay.
In addition, the tournament gives back to the community through scholarships, coming to the aid of area high schools and Colorado Mesa University by funding baseball-related improvements, writing a check each year to help pay down the bond for the Hamilton Family Tower, helping fund renovations to Suplizio Field and more.
But without local sponsorships, without community support, JUCO wouldn’t be here, said Hamilton, who makes many presentations to area service clubs and groups for JUCO and enjoys it.
Hamilton has worn a number of hats with the tournament through the years. Early on in his involvement, he even raked the field and stayed up late with all the young guys.
“I do go to all the games. I don’t stay up as late as I used to,” he said.
He is proud of the memories JUCO has created for both fans and athletes. When he runs into former JUCO players, he inevitably hears stories, usually good stories, about Grand Junction.
“They don’t remember getting their butts kicked. They remember the picnic” on Grand Mesa in the snow, Hamilton said.
WHAT IS ONE OF YOUR FAVORITE JUCO MEMORIES?
In the late 1980s or early ’90s, the locker rooms at Suplizio Field were down in the basement with the cockroaches and the press box rose above the stands “like a mobile home on stilts,” Hamilton said.
This was before teams brought along athletic trainers, he said. When a pitcher took a line drive to his kneecap, a stretcher was needed.
Hamilton and some other guys found one that “was probably a World War II cot,” he said.
They toted the stretcher onto the field, but when they unfolded it they found that rodents had eaten away significant portions of the canvas. So a couple guys put their jackets down on the stretcher and loaded the player on, he said.
By the time they had limped the stretcher over to first base, the pitcher had enough. “Oh, I’ll just walk,” he said.
The whole thing was broadcast on television and Hamilton’s parents, who were living in Greeley, were watching. They called Hamilton to ask what had happened and if there had been a miracle cure.
Hamilton smiled and shook his head at the memory.
Fortunately, the pitcher was OK except for a bad leg bruise, he said, and an aluminum stretcher was quickly purchased.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT JUCO?
“The camaraderie,” Hamilton said with no hesitation.
He and a number of other men became part of the JUCO organizing committee when they were younger. They took their kids to JUCO games, and now they are taking their grandkids, he said.
Bruce Hill, president of Superior Alarm Inc. and a committee member, recalled those days shared as young men, when they were “both getting our legs under us as young business people,” he said.
The group called themselves the Young Turks, Hill said. “We worked with all these great people who started JUCO and were passionate about it … now we look at each other and go, we’re not the Young Turks in the room anymore.”
“For years, we’ve spent 19 games a week at the ballpark together, and Jamie makes it fun,” Hill said.
Incidentally, Hamilton’s relationship with JUCO spans generations. He attended his first JUCO game with his grandfather, he said.
WHAT DO YOU NOT LIKE ABOUT JUCO?JUCO is a well-oiled machine, especially when the tournament is in progress, Hamilton said.
What he doesn’t like is the hole the pandemic created.
Having the tournament canceled in 2020 has made 2021 feel kind of like a restart, he said.
It has pushed to the forefront some things that likely should have been addressed years ago, he said.
Going digital with ticketing is one of those things. Since the tournament is run by volunteers with other jobs and commitments, updating ticketing was pushed to the side and is more painful now, he said.
There’s also finding the JUCO banquet speaker each year, which isn’t necessarily something Hamilton dislikes as much as it’s simply tough.
“Sam just got favors from some buddies,” Hamilton said.
These days, you have to cultivate relationships, talk to an agent, make agreements, deal with fees and so on, he said.
While there was no JUCO banquet last year and no JUCO banquet this year due to COVID-19 protocols, there will likely be a banquet next year, he said.
Jerry Schemmel, who called Colorado Rockies games for years and survived a plane crash more than 30 years ago, was supposed to be the 2020 speaker and has agreed to come in 2022, Hamilton said.
WITH NO JUCO IN 2020, WHAT DID YOU DO?
“It was really weird,” Hamilton said of Memorial Day weekend last year.
He wasn’t sure what to do with himself since he wasn’t at Suplizio Field for the first time in more than 30 years.
It would have been a good time to travel, but he and his wife of 40 years, Debbie — the couple have two children and three grandchildren — were staying close to home because of the pandemic, he said.
There wasn’t even baseball or golf to watch on TV, and so “I read,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton is a voracious reader, going through two to three books a week. He likes the feel and weight of hardback books, and they fill shelf after shelf in his office.
He read 145 books in 2020 and has read 60 so far this year.
About six years ago, he started logging the titles after finding himself about a third of the way through a book only to realize he had already read it.
WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE PLANS WITH REGARD TO JUCO?“I still enjoy it,” Hamilton said both his work at Home Loan and with JUCO.
Home Loan was able to grow despite the pandemic, and that is hard work he is proud of, he said.
With JUCO, “I still want to be involved. I don’t know if I want to be raking the field, though,” he said.
Just as Suplizio prepared Hamilton to become JUCO chairman, Hamilton is preparing Darren Coltrinari, a commercial account executive with Home Loan Insurance and operations team member for JUCO.
Hamilton was college roommates with Coltrinari’s father, and Jamie and Debbie Hamilton are Coltrinari’s godparents.
“You look at the history of chairmen, the two that really have held that position for a length of time are Jamie and Sam Suplizio. Obviously, big shoes to fill. I guess I’m humbled by the opportunity,” said Coltrinari, who has been involved with JUCO since 2016, and played baseball for Central High School and the University of New Mexico.
Coltrinari speaks the lingo of today’s younger coaches and business people, said Hamilton, who doesn’t like Zoom or how sarcasm is lost in text messages.
Hamilton isn’t planning to step away from being JUCO chairman just yet, though. Maybe in three or four years, he said.
For now, he is glad JUCO is back. He’ll be keeping an eye the weather, taking reports on how vehicle traffic went after the evening games, checking on how things are going at practice facilities, answering phone calls and texts and talking with athletes, coaches and fans.
And then, like everyone else in the stands, he’ll sit back and simply watch baseball.