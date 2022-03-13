There are several ways John McConnell fondly refers to himself.
He is Mr. Bubbles, a nickname given to him by a former Appleton Elementary School principal. “I love bubbles,” McConnell admitted.
He likes to experiment with bubbles and light to see swirling colors and to admire how bubbles always nicely intersect at an angle of 120 degrees.
McConnell also likes to talk about how he is a man in life’s second period of play, referring to a Winnebago commercial that contained the line: “Life is two periods of play interrupted by 40 years of work.”
And then there’s McConnell’s references to being “as old as dirt.”
“He’s always describing himself as being as old as dirt. Like the dinosaurs,” said Jenn Moore, executive director of the Eureka! McConnell Science Museum, and then she laughed. “He’s really funny, but now he’s going to become an exhibit.”
Between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, the 92-year-old founder of the museum and a physicist whose career took him to Ames Laboratory at Iowa State University and Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico will be part of a display.
It will be just past the museum’s reception area and will include a table with McConnell’s new book, “SITHOK: Science In The Hands Of Kids.”
The book begins about 1990, when McConnell and his wife, Audrey, moved to the Grand Valley to retire and for a few months McConnell had this crazy idea that he didn’t want to do volunteer work with children.
Then his next door neighbor asked for help coaching his daughter’s elementary team in an Odyssey of The Mind Competition.
“I just sort of got hooked on them,” McConnell said, referring to kids.
One thing led to another, and John and Audrey McConnell found themselves on a 32-year adventure that included mentoring science-minded children, giving hundreds of science presentations at schools, running with an Olympic torch, winning awards from presidents and creating a local science museum.
MENTORING KIDS
All of this McConnell details in his book with chapters dedicated to some of the children he mentored, including a third-grader fascinated with electricity and robots.
That child was Ryan Patterson, who later invented an American Sign Language Translator/Glove, became the Grand Award winner of the 2001 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair and the Glenn T. Seaborg Nobel Prize Visit Award winner.
The Central High School graduate now owns the engineering consulting firm Galvanic Engineering, and among the projects he has worked on is one that uses drone technology to deliver medical supplies to remote areas.
McConnell also spends chapters relating how the museum developed from a one-room operation at Wingate Elementary School, to a larger space as the Western Colorado Math and Science Center at New Emerson Elementary School, to its current form as a museum on Seventh Street as part of Colorado Mesa University’s engineering building.
McConnell started his book about 10 years ago using notes and observations he had kept through the years. He had several purposes in mind for the book.
The first was to encourage more older adults to experience the joy that comes with mentoring. “There is a special connection between kids and people of the grandparent age,” McConnell said.
HANDS-ON SCIENCE
Had he never become a coach for his neighbor’s daughter’s team, he might not have realized just how much kids like hands-on science. “You saw the need for it,” he said.
And it was as simple as using explosions of Alka-Seltzer tabs and water to learn about liquids, solids and gases and using straws and paper cups to learn about geometry, he said.
“It’s like being a kid again at 60,” he said.
His second reason for writing the book was to give teachers ideas for how to incorporate hands-on science in the classroom. Just as children need hands-on science, so do teachers, said McConnell, who has done workshops for teachers.
That is why he plans to write a second book, he said.
That book will be a guide for how to create a math and science center or even a few displays for the back of a classroom, McConnell said.
In it he plans to detail how he created about 150 displays for the museum while it was located at New Emerson, he said, thanking several friends for their much-needed help.
Allan Conrad, a retired engineer who had worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, was one of those friends and also wrote the forward for “SITHOK.”
“He’s a creative guy. He cares passionately about the projects he’s involved with,” Conrad said.
A SUPPORTIVE WIFE
McConnell also thanked Audrey, his wife of more than 70 years. “I couldn’t have done this without Audrey,” McConnell said.
In the museum’s early days and when the couple traveled to give presentations, “We were like a two-man crew,” he said.
“John gets so much of the credit ... but without Audrey none of this would have been possible,” Moore said. “She’s been the support, the encouragement. She’s the behind-the-scenes administrator that makes this all possible. And selflessly.”
“She also keeps him really well-dressed,” Moore said.
When McConnell comes by the museum, which is once a week or more, “he comes in matching,” she said.
And children still gravitate toward him. “They love him,” Conrad said.
“It’s really magical, and John brings science to life in a really unique way for the kids,” Moore said.
These days it’s the kids of the kids who met McConnell at school or at the museum years ago, who now frequent Eureka!” she said. “Even the parents are still engaged and so excited to interact with John.”
“He’s a legend,” Moore said. “This book is a legacy project.”
McConnell “is an extra special human who is incredibly giving of his time and his passion and love for science to the community. He is incredibly dedicated and hard working,” Moore said.
Shes also is hopeful that since “SITHOK” is finished, McConnell will have time to create more displays for the museum.
McConnell said he has a few ideas in mind for new displays that can join or be switched out with those he built that are at the museum, just steps away from where he will be signing books on Thursday.
“You know, everybody should have as much fun as I have had in my retirement,” he said.
From mentoring to the museum, “It doesn’t get any better.”