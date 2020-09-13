THE SOFTBALL DUGOUT IS NEVER QUIET

When I traded baseball for a softball, I learned immediately the differences between coaching boys and girls.

There is never a dull or quiet moment.

“We are the Diamonds, the mighty, mighty Diamonds.”

“Hi, my name is Bella, and you know what I got? What do you got? I got a team that's hotter than hot. Uh-huh, Uh-huh."

“Watch the pitcher, watch the pitcher, watch the pitcher to see if she can pitch!”

Over and over, and bless their hearts, over again.