It was 8 a.m. and members of the Desert Vista Garden Club were armed for battle.
They had long-handled loppers and a variety of pruning shears, brimmed hats and gauntlet-style leather gloves coming up to their elbows, with regular garden gloves underneath.
There’s nothing trifling about rose thorns. They can slice like razor blades, warned Ruth Coatney, rose chairman for the club.
On Tuesday morning, eight club members were at Lincoln Park’s rose garden to prune as many of its nearly 200 hybrid roses as they could.
“See this one here going toward the middle? It needs to come off,” directed Coatney regarding a rose cane growing in a less-than-desired direction.
“She’s kind of like our master,” joked Lois Brooks about Coatney, who was bent over a rose to show Jackie Hamilton where to make a cut.
Hamilton is one club meeting away from full club membership, and “I’m earning my points,” she said with a smile.
On this morning the help of any member or prospective garden club member was greatly appreciated. The pandemic wreaked havoc on the club’s efforts to prune and deadhead the rose garden just west of the clubhouse for the Lincoln Park Golf Course.
The club has collaborated with the city of Grand Junction to care for the rose garden since 1991, but the relationship goes back further than that.
The original rose garden was planted in 1939 and sponsored by the Grand Junction Garden Club, which one way or another later became the Desert Vista Garden Club, Coatney said.
She has seen old club photos likely taken about 1950 or so of garden club members at meetings, all dressed in hats and dresses, high-heeled shoes and white gloves.
“It’s hard to imagine them going out to get their hands dirty,” she said.
But they must have, she said, because a few years ago, while Coatney and other members were working at the rose garden, a woman stopped by who had to have been in her 80s. She told them how her mother had belonged to the garden club and that as a girl she used to watch as her mother pruned the roses at Lincoln Park.
“There is so much history in this park,” Coatney said, and then she went back to pruning.
When it comes to roses, it’s OK to be rather aggressive with pruning, explained Sandy Peterson, who is the club’s current president.
You want to get rid of any dead canes or stems, any canes growing toward the middle area of the plant and any crossing or rubbing canes. Otherwise, that rose can turn into a thorny jumble and attract cane borers.
Basically, April pruning means cutting the plant back by a lot and the canes that are left are usually less than a couple feet tall. It can look shocking to the uninitiated, but it’s good for the plant. “You can’t really hurt a rose,” Peterson said, consulting on cuts with Brooks, who is on the opposite side of a rose plant.
Peterson has been a garden club member for about five years and Brooks for about two, joining the club after reconnecting with Peterson, who she went to high school with years ago in Morrison.
The two also are organ transplant recipients, they noted as they pruned. Peterson had a heart transplant three years ago, and Brooks is four years out from a kidney transplant.
“Yeah, that’s going to have to go,” said Brooks, looking from the rose she and Peterson were working on to where Coatney stood over a glorified clump.
Low shoots and leaves were clustered on the clump that appears to be rootstock. When left untended, the rootstock or natural rose, can take over the grafted hybrid. “It just consumes it,” Coatney said. “We have to replace them.”
“There’s so much dead in there,” Coatney said, shaking her head as she looked around. “It’s amazing what two years can do.”
In 2020, the COVID-19 stay-at-home order kept the club away from its April pruning. The city’s parks crews may have been able to cut the roses down, as they usually do before the club arrives to do a thorough pruning, she said. Otherwise, the roses were left to their own devices.
During that summer, club member Diana Mead read a comment in The Daily Sentinel’s You Said It column about how awful the roses looked at Lincoln Park. “It made me feel bad,” she said.
So she grabbed pruning shears, gloves and a mask and drove to the park. The roses indeed were wild. Determined to do what she could to tame them, she began deadheading — clipping off the dried-up or spent flower heads to encourage the plant to produce more flowers.
Nearly every weekend after that, Mead went back to the park to work, and eventually Coatney began showing up, too. Week to week they made progress, but the roses made even more. It sometimes looked like she and Coatney hadn’t even been there, Mead said.
The club’s April pruning in 2021 also didn’t happen. At least that summer more members were able to help deadhead, Coatney said.
Toward the end of the season, but well before frost, they even did some pruning, she said.
They found canes 2-inches in diameter and easily 5-feet tall, and “the thorns grew along with them. They were big thorns, believe me,” Coatney said.
“It was very difficult, and that might be why we lost more than we normally do,” she said. “It’s so sad to see how many of these have died out.”
Last fall, she counted about 10 plants that needed to be replaced, but looking around this spring, there seems to be more, she said.
When roses are needed, the garden club makes a donation toward their purchase, and usually Coatney and a city employee meet at a local garden center to pick them out, she said.
Coatney is partial to yellow roses, so perhaps there will be a few more of those added to Lincoln Park’s rose garden. However they try to keep a mixture of colors, from deep reds and pinks to purples and peachy oranges.
Club member Sandy Silletto’s favorite rose is the Lucille Ball. “It’s caramel colored like her hair was,” she said as she sniped off canes from a rose plant in a bed on the garden’s south side.
She used to have a Lucille Ball, but had to leave it behind when she moved to Grand Junction from the Salt Lake City area.
She now has five roses at home, and she takes care of her neighbor’s 13 roses, too. She’s already pruned them all, and it probably took her more than 15 hours just to get the neighbor’s roses done. He offered to pay her, but she told him, “you can’t afford me,” she said with a grin.
Silletto looked at the rose plants she had yet to touch in the Lincoln Park bed and her tarp piled with canes she had already taken out.
“I think I’m overwhelmed by this!” she said, and then got back to work.
Across the garden, Dotti Miller was eyeing a cane with a large hole in the middle, the work of a cane borer. “It looks like a snake could go in there,” she said, then moved on with her pruning.
She has about eight roses in her gardens at home, and she helps to take care of some roses at HopeWest, where she volunteers.
“I’m an outdoor person. I think we all have a responsibility to keep things good for our community,” Miller said.
Lincoln Park’s rose garden is one of those community things, and the garden club members consider its welfare a reflection on them.
“Everybody notices it, and everybody comments on it,” said Joe Brown, horticulture, turf and irrigation supervisor for the city, about the rose garden.
“The city appreciates those gardeners using their expertise and passion for these roses,” Brown said. “That level of collaborative partnership is not only rare, it is what makes that space above and beyond.”
Horticulture relies “on the value that people place in those places,” he said.
And this year the garden club wants to get Lincoln Park’s rose garden back in the shape it should be in. After the April pruning is done, the club plans to be out in force to deadhead at least once a month during the summer, Peterson said.
Tending roses can be a thorny chore, but “I personally enjoy it because I’m a gardener,” Mead said. “I have roses at my own house, and I enjoy just going out.”
There’s plenty to chat about with other members while working, and “it’s just a fun thing,” she said.
In only a couple months, the roses will be flourishing and beautiful and it makes us feel good, she said.
For now, however, there is more pruning to do, the club’s battle didn’t end Tuesday and they planned to return for more pruning this week.
“It’s a labor of love, I guess,” Coatney said.