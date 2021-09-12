The Rich Family now has an award-winning author in their family. Grand Junction residents Corbin and Julie Rich’s 11-year-old daughter Tyler received first place in a Cricket Magazine short story contest. Tyler’s story titled “Another Chance” was published in the September 2021 popular literacy magazine for children and teens across the United States.
Tyler, who turned 11 in July, said she developed her love for reading and writing when she visited her grandparents’ home about two years ago as she explored their Childcraft Encyclopedia collection. Shortly after this experience, the home-schooled preteen began reading Cricket Magazine, and received a manual typewriter to type letters to her pen pals, and her poetry and short stories.
Interestingly enough, Tyler’s mom Julie said Tyler struggled through the third grade in her homeschool work and was below grade level. However, when the curriculum began to focus on high interest reading and creative writing, Tyler began to find success. According to her mom, by the end of fourth grade, Tyler was reading and writing at about a ninth-grade level. (She’s now in fifth grade.)
In April, Tyler saw a call for entries into contest in Cricket Magazine and decided she would submit a short story. Cricket magazine’s criteria was that the theme of the story had to be about “A New Beginning” and the writing length was not to exceed 350 words. Tyler was concerned that at 352 words was too long, but that slight overage did not preclude the young writer from entering and winning the contest.
Tyler said writing the story flowed fairly effortlessly.
“It came pretty easy,” Tyler said. “I knew I wanted to write about an animal (because) I really like animals.”
Her story begins: “The cage door opened. As I gazed into the forest, the memories came rushing back. Fire. Everywhere. Amber spirals licking at my fur, scorching my pelt.”
Tyler said she is currently working on a novel about backyard adventures she had in California before the family relocated to Grand Junction this spring. One story her mom doesn’t enjoy as much because of the characters is her story about rats. That story was written at the request of Tyler’s grandmother.
Not only does Tyler compose stories, she pens poetry and creates paintings. In fact, one of her paintings won third place in a Cricket Magazine contest. She finds joy in sharing her work with others. “I love it and get to take people to another world and I like to describe things that I might not get to see here or that I imagine,” Tyler said. “I’m inspired by my mother and my friends’ mother (because) she really encouraged me with art and poetry.”
Tyler said she looks to Beatrix Potter as an inspiration as she writes children’s book including “Peter Rabbit.” Tyler said Potter gives personalities to the animals in her stories and is an artist as well. She hopes to be a writer and illustrator for her own set of books when she grows up. Her advise to other young people is “Do what you are passionate about and follow your heart and do what you love.”