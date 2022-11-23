Growing giant pumpkins can be an unpredictable pastime.
After you get the tender plants to promisingly grow indoors, putting them outside is fraught business navigating cold, heat, altitude, squash bugs, powdery mildew, watering issues, deer jumping into the pumpkin patch for snacks and peacocks attacking the growing gourds.
Well, the peacocks might be particular to 72-year-old Charlie Nystrom’s pumpkin patch, but to grow giant pumpkins “you’ve got to be willing to endure a little disappointment,” he said.
This year, though, “I did great. I was really happy with the 678 pounds,” Nystrom said.
His 678-pound Atlantic Giant pumpkin was the overall winner of the 2022 Giant Pumpkin Growing Contest organized by the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with Strive.
Of the 38 people who registered for the contest and received an Atlantic Giant pumpkin plant if they wanted it, only six showed up with pumpkins for the weigh-off on Oct. 29, according to Sara Spaulding with the city of Grand Junction.
One of those was 9-year-old Wheeler Shaffer, whose 304-pound pumpkin won the contest’s kid’s category.
Nystrom’s pumpkin outweighed them all, however.
“I’m sure that when I pulled into the parking lot there were some disappointments because the pumpkin was peaking out of the pickup truck quite a bit,” Nystrom said. “I have to admit, I probably had a little bit of an advantage because I’ve been trying this for several years.”
PUMPKIN YEARS
Nystrom’s preoccupation with growing pumpkins began about five years ago.
“I heard about a pumpkin contest that Jerald Hawkins put on at the Black Carriage Furniture place down there in Grand Junction,” said Nystrom, who lives on a ranch in Plateau Valley Canyon along Colorado Highway 65.
A few of his neighbors had grown big pumpkins and took second and third in the contest. “I thought, wow, even I could do that!” he said.
The next spring he bought pumpkin seeds, planted them, kicked some manure over the top and called it good.
“I just thought I could throw the seeds out into the garden, come back and have a 500-pound pumpkin. I’ve learned that’s not quite right,” said Nystrom, whose career path took him into real estate instead of agriculture.
Things didn’t go so well in the pumpkin patch that year and, as it happened, the pumpkin contest didn’t happen, either. Nystrom busied himself with other projects, but he still managed to be bitten by the monster pumpkin bug.
The next year, “I did a little better,” Nystrom said. He grew a pumpkin that was more than 400 pounds.
His third year, “I did pretty good,” he said. His biggest pumpkin weighed 537 pounds.
But “this year was by far the very best year I’ve ever had, and I was really, really lucky,” he said.
PUMPKIN TRICKS
Nystrom had a few tricks up his sleeve gained from talking with others in the giant-pumpkin growing community on the Front Range and in Utah.
While there are a lot of places to get seeds, Nystrom gets his at bigpumpkins.com where there are pumpkin seed auctions.
“One seed can go for as much as $600 to $800,” he said. “They’re auctioning off the world’s best genetic seeds out there.”
“I don’t spend that kind of money on pumpkin seeds. I’m not trying to grow a ... well I am, but I don’t expect to grow a 2,000-pound pumpkin. I want to grow a 1,000-pound pumpkin,” he said.
It’s not that he doesn’t have an eye on the Colorado record, which is held by a 1,783-pound Atlantic Giant named Howie that was grown this year by Chad New of Aurora.
And it’s not that he doesn’t realize that the world record for heaviest pumpkin is held by Stefano Cutrupi of Italy, who grew a pumpkin weighing 2,702 pounds and 13.9 ounces in 2021, according to guinnessworldrecords.com.
“I think I’m going for the Mesa County record,” Nystrom said with a laugh. “If I’m going to set a goal, I want it to be attainable.”
Besides, he is at a disadvantage based on altitude alone. “I’m at almost 6,000 feet,” he said. “My growing season is a lot shorter.”
He’s up for the challenge, though. Along with starting his plants inside, this year his son, Cody Nystrom, helped him put in heat cables to warm the soil for the plants so they could go outside earlier. They created mini-greenhouses and used heat lamps.
Charlie Nystrom is sure folks driving by thought “I wonder what Charlie’s growing out there now?”
PUMPKIN PAMPERING
Pumpkins and tomatoes were all that Nystrom got into the ground this year and the pumpkins took up a lot of room.
“They say you’re supposed to have 600–1,000 feet per plant. It’s a big plant,” he said, comparing the amount of space the vines can cover to the square footage of a small house.
His pumpkin plant vines usually cover around 600 feet per plant, and every growing season he works to amend the soil to get just the right pH. This year he used amendments from Paonia Soil Co. because it was a sponsor for the Grand Junction contest.
He also used growth-encouraging fertilizer. “I think a lot of pumpkin growers have their favorites,” he said.
His likes the fish and kelp types of fertilizers, and he adds in a bit of tortoise dung compliments of his two sulcata tortoises — one is 44 pounds and the other is about 77 pounds.
“I guess that’s the secret ingredient. Maybe that’s what got me over the edge, tortoise dung,” he said.
Or maybe it was all the other pumpkin pampering Nystrom provided with the help of Rhonda Taylor, who lives in a cabin on Nystrom’s ranch near the pumpkin patch.
“When it gets hot, if you don’t mist, the plants will overheat and wilt and don’t do very good,” he said.
He has automatic misters, but he also mists by hand and it definitely takes some time. He puts up sunscreens to shade the plants from the intensity of the sun and covers the pumpkins with sheets to protect them from sunburn.
He carefully chooses which pumpkins to keep on the vine — one per plant — and those to take off so they don’t pull away nutrients.
He made one exception to that tactic this year. The plant he had hoped would be his best didn’t grow quite the way it was supposed to, so he left two pumpkins on the vine to see how things went.
PUMPKINS AWAY
Of the two pumpkins Nystrom left on the same plant, one he placed on a Fairbanks scale and then let it grow there. Each day he could see the weight it was putting on, sometimes as much as 20 pounds a day, he said.
“You get attached to some of these pumpkins,” Nystrom said. “We named it Jay Leno because it had a chin like (the comedian) Jay Leno’s.”
Jay Leno grew to 513 pounds and its brother made to more than 500 pounds as well — theoretically, if Nystrom had left only one of those pumpkins on the vine, he would have grown a pumpkin weighing more than 1,000 pounds.
Word got around that Nystrom had grown several large pumpkins and he started getting phone calls because “for whatever reason there weren’t a lot of people selling their pumpkins this year,” he said.
One call came from the Gardens on Spring Creek in Fort Collins, which needed a large pumpkin for its Pumpkins on Parade event in late October.
Using his Kabota tractor, Nystrom loaded Jay Leno into his truck, drove it over the mountains and donated it to the event.
He took its brother to Colorado Springs where a guy needed a giant pumpkin for a Halloween event at a car wash.
Another of Nystrom’s pumpkins went to the Downtown Aquarium in Denver for a guess-the-pumpkin’s-weight contest. It weighed 578 pounds, he said.
Nystrom’s largest pumpkin he saved for the Grand Junction Giant Pumpkin Growing Contest, but he wasn’t completely sure he had grown a pumpkin big enough and tried to get some kind of indication on his chances by placing a number of calls to the Parks and Recreation Department.
“I tried all different kinds of ways. I even told them that I had a pumpkin that was over 300 pounds early in the season,” he said. But no one would reveal anything about his potential competitors.
PETE THE PUMPKIN
When he arrived at the Oct. 29 weigh-off and his pumpkin hit 678 pounds, Nystrom was happy and received a $1,000 prize to boot.
He drove the pumpkin back home and has displayed it in a cart along the highway “so if people wanted to see it they could drive by,” he said.
He hasn’t named it, but “I was kind of hedging toward Pete the Pumpkin,” he said.
Unfortunately, Pete the Pumpkin may not be long for this world. Nystrom’s peacocks and the deer are getting ready to carve it up. They’ve already had their way with a couple 300-pounders in the pumpkin patch, he said.
However, if you wait until next year, Nystrom likely will have more pumpkins to admire. “You know, my plan is that I will try to defend my title next year,” he said.
He is hopeful he’ll be able to grow a pumpkin in the 800–1,000 pound range, but if it weighs more, that would be OK, too. In the meantime, Nystrom is still enjoying his orange and yellow 678-pound wonder.
“Overall, this was a fantastic year for me,” he said.