Jackie Feaster wanted her gingerbread house to be a tall, topsy-turvy, multi-level affair.
“I don’t like to measure. I don’t do straight,” Feaster said. “This way, it looks perfect.”
The house she came up with, she named “A Cattywampus Christmas,” and it wowed the judges at the Gingerbread Contest & Showcase on Dec. 2–3 during the Palisade Olde Fashioned Christmas.
“When she came in … we were just immediately amazed,” said Dixie Burmeister, who has organized the contest for many years.
And then they wondered, how is this roughly 3-foot house with stacked stories, each leaning a different way, standing up?
Obviously, there had to be wood supports, which are permitted in large gingerbread structures, while everything else must be edible, Burmeister said.
Nope. No wood supports. Just very sturdy gingerbread and royal icing, said Feaster, who gave the house a small tug and slight shake last week, shortly after it went on display at Community Hospital.
Feaster’s gingerbread house, which won first place in the contest’s original creations category, and many other entries from the Gingerbread Contest & Showcase can be viewed through Dec. 17 in a long hallway on the north side of Community Hospital, 2351 G Road.
Among the displayed entries made by both adults and children are gingerbread houses and barns, police and fire stations, a few vehicles and a camper. Some entries were original creations and others were made using kits.
One of the original creations is a potted poinsettia sitting next to a framed picture and a plate of cookies. It’s all made of gingerbread, gum paste and icing, but it certainly doesn’t look like it.
It was made by Danika Brophy, who took first place in the advanced original creations category for past winners of the original creations category.
“I was kind of over the houses,” Brophy said. “I just really wanted to do something different that I hadn’t seen before.”
Brophy entered houses in the contest in three past years, receiving two first place awards and one second place.
Last year, she decided to move away from houses and settled on making a poinsettia because of its association with Christmas. As a cake decorator and owner of Creative Events to Remember, Brophy also wanted a challenge.
It took her awhile to figure out how to make and group the red leaves that form the poinsettia’s “flowers,” but once she found a good process it went more smoothly, Brophy said.
She dyed the gingerbread dough red, cut out the leaves, pressed them with a silicone leaf veiner to give them texture, joined five leaves into a “flower” and baked them. After pulling each flower out of the oven, she put it into a bowl to get a curved shape as it cooled. “I made lots of those,” Brophy said.
She then went over each flower with red food coloring and vodka “just to brighten it up a bit,” she said.
She layered flowers and green leaves made from gum paste into a gingerbread pot decorated with a gold ribbon also made from gum paste.
“I used a lot less frosting than normal. I feel like with the houses, the frosting is the décor,” she said. With the poinsettia, the frosting played a bigger role in the foundation and structure.
While the gingerbread poinsettia fulfilled the requirements of the Advanced Original Creations category, “I didn’t feel like the plant on its own was enough,” Brophy said.
So she made a gingerbread framed picture with a painted edible scene and an edible plate holding gingerbread Christmas cookies. Both are placed next to the poinsettia. It’s like an end table set up, she said.
Brophy’s unique entry “definitely got attention,” Burmeister said.
Similar to Feaster’s house, everyone wondered how Brophy did it and what she used.
Along with gingerbread and creativity, time was a major ingredient for both Brophy and Feaster.
Brophy thought she likely spent 20 hours on her entry. “It really didn’t take as long as some of my houses have taken,” she said.
For Feaster, more than 40 hours of work went into assembling her gingerbread house over several weeks.
She said working on the house became a way for her to relax during the days leading up to Thanksgiving. The holiday is always quite busy for Feaster as the executive director of the Clifton Christian Church Food Bank, which helps hundreds of households during the holiday.
“It was good stress relief. I made time. I didn’t clean my house,” she said with a laugh.
She used at least 45 cups of flour to make the structural gingerbread dough she needed and she used different techniques to give the walls for each story of her house a different look.
She baked staggered bricks onto the gingerbread for the green first story. She attached small gingerbread circles to the blue walls of the second story. She pressed a flower imprint into the dough for the orange third story. Each story’s roof also got its own decorative pattern.
The key to assembling the house was to let it completely dry between stages, setting the walls, then the roofs, then stacking the levels, said Feaster, who didn’t use any kind of blueprint for her house other than a design in her mind’s eye.
Feaster melted hard candy to create windows, painted the gingerbread here and there, decorated and then decorated more with royal icing and used needle-like rosemary leaves as greenery along the roof lines and elsewhere.
The one thing that really stumped her for awhile was making a support to go from the base to the second story balcony on one side of the house.
She wanted a solid support, but it didn’t turn out right. She ended up layering cookies to create a stout tree trunk that fit right in with the house’s whimsical style.
“Each thing took so many days to set. ... Everybody kind of watched it and they thought, it isn’t going to work,” she said about her family.
While Feaster is an artist, she’s not a cake decorator. Her experience comes from years of making gingerbread houses with her children and grandchildren. This three-story project was on another level, however. It even required its own room in her house to keep it safe from a family dog that had developed a taste for gingerbread.
After the whole thing was assembled and decorated, “I didn’t move it for days and days because I was afraid,” she said.
Fortunately, the structure was solid, it traveled well and it won, garnering Feaster a much-needed new Cuisinart mixer.
Feaster already is thinking ahead to what she’ll make next year.
Brophy also is thinking ahead. “I’m going to work on some different techniques,” she said. “It will not be a house. It will be something that is completely out of the norm.”