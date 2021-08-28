Created in 1980, the Make-A-Wish Foundation was formed to bring joy to children who are critically ill or suffering from a life-threatening illness
The Colorado Chapter of Make-A-Wish began in 1983, and to date has granted nearly 6,000 youngsters their wish. Recently, they granted Palisade 9-year-old Hagen Howard his wish for a hot tub.
“Make-A-Wish Colorado was extremely please to grant Hagen’s wish,” Communication Manager Sarah Murphy said. “When a wish comes true, it creates strength hope and transformation in a child and in a community.”
Murphy said each wish costs the nonprofit approximately $7,500 and the goal is that every child who qualifies receive their wish.
However, according to volunteer Sherilyn Cook, Make-A-Wish Colorado has encountered challenges since COVID. One of these obstacles has been in being able to fund wishes through donations. On Oct. 1, the nonprofit is launching the 1212 Club asking for individuals to donate $5 to $25 per month through continuous automatic withdrawals. Cook said Colorado is the first state to begin this fundraiser.
Another concern for Make-A-Wish is the lack of volunteers in the area. Currently, Cook and her husband, Steve, of Montrose are the only volunteers in the area. Cook said volunteers are needed in Grand Junction.
Cook is hosting a Make-A-Wish training seminar Sept. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 699 Cobble Drive in Montrose.
Cook said usually the whole family is involved in a child’s illness and wish coming true.
“That child focuses on a wonderful experience (rather than illness) and gives a positive outlook and physical stamina,” Cook said.
Cook has personal ties that make her especially grateful for Make-A-Wish. Her son, Adam, had leukemia when he was 15 and went through over three years of chemotherapy.
“He wished for two mountain bikes and needed accessories so he and his brother could ride and spend their last summer together. It was an awesome wish for them.”
Cook added: “Not once in 2000 did he ask ‘Am I going to die mom?’ because he was focused on his wish being granted.”
Adam is a survivor and is 35-years-old now.
— Frank Witowsky Jr.