Cameron Kirkegaard is not going to let his eighth-grade social studies teacher forget that he originally gave Kirkegaard a 79 out of 80 possible points on his documentary film project.
It deserved an 80, and Kirkegaard argued his point and got that 80.
Little did Kirkegaard know then that his documentary would be making points of a slightly different kind beyond middle school.
“A Relentless Climb,” which considers the social, economic and political rights Black Americans have struggled to gain in both the past and present, runs a little over 32 minutes in length. It will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School, 455 N. 22nd St.
After the screening there will be a discussion with Kirkegaard and members of the local group Black Citizens and Friends, which organized the event for Black History Month.
Kirkegaard, 15, is now a freshman at Grand Junction High School and is eyeing career in filmmaking.
“I’ve always really liked filmmaking and editing movies, to just kind of create a connection between myself and the people who are watching it,” Kirkegaard said.
So when he was given an assignment designed to be completed over the majority of his eighth-grade school year, Kirkegaard naturally chose to make a documentary.
The assigned topic was “What does it mean to be an American.” Some of Kirkegaard’s classmates considered the theme from a patriotic angle or what it means to be a Native American or a woman in America, Kirkegaard said.
He decided to approach the topic by learning and examining what it means to be a Black American both now and in the past.
With the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 and details about the 2021 trials of police officers related to the death of George Floyd often in news reports — Kirkegaard began work on his documentary in September of 2021 — Kirkegaard thought his focus would be timely.
In addition, there were plenty of sources and resources available, everything from the days of abolitionists Soloman Northrup and Frederick Douglass to the Civil Rights Movement to former President Barack Obama and poet Amanda Gorman.
He also had a great helper and resource in his mom, Lisa Moot, who is a history teacher, Kirkegaard said.
However, making a documentary is both difficult and fun, he said. “I like that you can take a bunch of already existing clips and make something new with them.”
He’s pretty sure he used about 230 different pictures and video clips in his documentary and more he didn’t use. It took months to collect all of it, along with audio clips and music.
There was plenty of learning along the way, too. “I guess I didn’t know how far the Civil Rights Movement stretched into the present,” he said. “I thought it was interesting how it resurfaced really recently. How it is still happening.”
FINDING A GREAT SOURCE AT D51
Kirkegaard also filmed an interview he conducted with Charles “Petie” Pope, the environmental and safety manager for School District 51 and a member of the district’s minority advisory committee.
When Kirkegaard contacted Pope about an interview, “I thought this was interesting because I’ve been giving presentations in the district on the African slave trade and my family’s slave history,” Pope said.
Pope’s great-grandfather was a slave. “That is how close slavery was in my family,” he said.
During the interview, Pope talked about growing up in Baltimore, Maryland, in the 1960–70s and about currently being the only Black person at the administrative level in School District 51.
Pope provided good stories for the documentary, said Kirkegaard, who spent additional months editing, and had to record himself narrating the documentary.
It’s definitely weird hearing your own voice that way, he admitted, while talking about the technical hurdles he had with the audio and his own forgetfulness — “I forgot entire paragraphs” of the script, he said.
But by the end of April of 2022, he had the documentary done and titled it “A Relentless Climb” as a nod to Gorman’s poem, “The Hill We Climb,” that she presented at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
“We’re kind of still climbing today,” Kirkegaard said.
A DISAPPOINTING FIRST REACTION
In May, Kirkegaard turned in his project and showed “A Relentless Climb” at school. Maybe it was because it was middle school, but there wasn’t much of a reaction from the classes who saw it, he said.
That might have been the screen end for the documentary, other than Kirkegaard making sure he got all 80 points for the project.
However, Kirkegaard and his documentary had made an impression on Pope. “To have a young man put together a documentary … when I looked at it and saw that I was actually in it, I was like woohoo!” Pope said.
In all seriousness, though, the documentary had things in it “that I didn’t even know from Black history,” Pope said.
From the U.S. Constitution to the abolitionist movement to the Civil Rights Movement and Martin Luther King Jr., “I just thought that it was so well done. I was just so impressed,” Pope said. “He really hit on how the thoughts of people have changed over the years.”
Pope also was impressed at the depth of Kirkegaard’s understanding of racism and that as a middle schooler, “he grasped the whole intellectual part of it,” Pope said.
So, Pope mentioned “A Relentless Climb” to Tracy Gallegos, the director of equity and inclusion for District 51 and a member of Black Citizens and Friends.
That connection led to a film screening and discussion presented by the local group last November, and the reaction there was quite different than it had been at school, Kirkegaard said.
“It was really positive,” he said.
Knowing the audience was watching what he had made, hearing his voice and message, “I feel like that made a difference in my life,” he said. “I can make people know or feel in ways that they haven’t.”
Black Citizens and Friends decided to offer another screening of the documentary and discussion as part of Black History Month.
“This project is amazing,” Gallegos said in an email last week. “Cameron combines his passion for social justice with his perspective of being a young person growing up in Grand Junction to create a thought-provoking work of art.”
“Cameron’s art deserves the recognition from our community and I know everybody that attends will learn something new after they see the presentation and participate in the community discussion that will follow it,” Gallegos said.
Despite this praise, Kirkegaard planned to go over his documentary again this weekend with a film editor’s eye and possibly make a few improvements.
As for what he is hopeful viewers on Friday will take away from the film, that won’t change.
“I would have them take away that maybe issues that people don’t talk about or that have been swept by the wayside are still relevant. ... And to realize for a moment in time that the fight for justice really isn’t over and it might never be over,” he said. “The important thing is to keep fighting.”