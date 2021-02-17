Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine continues to see extraordinary growth with excellent patient outcomes.
The demand for Dr. Kevin Borchard’s skilled surgical techniques and extensive fellowship training, paired with Stryker’s Mako Robotic Arm, creates a dynamic team that is driving patients from all over the country to Meeker, Colorado for his orthopedic services.
“I am utilizing the same surgical technique that I learned during my fellowship in Boston at the New England Baptist Hospital. During my fellowship, I did over 900 complex joint replacement surgeries working with some of the top surgeons in my field,” Dr. Borchard said. “Now with the Mako Robotic Arm, I have an incredibly powerful tool that compliments those techniques perfectly. The difference has been remarkable. I see less bleeding during surgery, less swelling after surgery and much faster recoveries.”
Josh Hardy, PT, DPT owner and Physical Therapist at Monument Physical Therapy in Grand Junction, is also amazed with the outcomes he sees in Dr. Borchard’s patients. “I’ve been a Physical Therapist in the Outpatient Orthopedic setting for nearly 10 years,” Hardy states. “I have rehabilitated hundreds of total knee replacements. Dr. Borchard and his team have by far exceeded the expectations I have seen in patients over the years. His patients show up to their first therapy session in less pain and with more motion than any patients I have ever seen--they can stop using their crutches, walker, or cane much earlier than I ever thought possible.”
According to Stryker’s patient data, Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ Mako assisted surgeries increased 61% from 2019 to 2020 with zero infection rates. Kristen Eskelson, Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Pioneers Medical Center reports, “To date, we have had zero orthopedic surgical site infections and this data is reported to the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN).”
In addition to Dr. Borchard, Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ fellowship trained orthopedic team includes: Dr. Dan Ward, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee; Dr. Greg Martyak, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in hand and upper extremities; Dr. Justin Grant, DO, CAQSM, a board-certified family physician with a fellowship in Sports Medicine; Clinton Devin, M.D. a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in Complex Spine Reconstruction and Dr. Mark Purnell, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Sports Medicine.
“When I see Dr. Borchard’s name on an incoming patient’s prescription I instantly get excited because I know that my job is going to be much easier from start to finish, says Hardy. “I am able to focus on the patient’s individual goals (hiking, biking, fishing, gardening, horseback riding, getting on the floor to play with their grandkids) earlier than ever before.”
Dr. Borchard has assembled an outstanding orthopedic team, which is instrumental in providing excellent patient care.
“Even with my health concerns, my knee surgery went extremely well, and recovery was better than expected,” said Gail S. who had a total knee replacement last year. “It is with great pleasure that I acknowledge the excellent work of Dr. Kevin Borchard and his staff. The entire Ortho team did a terrific job helping me before, during, and after surgery.”