Regulations are in place for the COVID-19 with no dining at the sites:
n Meals on Wheels Office, 551 Chipeta Ave., drive-through only, 12:30–1 p.m., Monday–Friday.
n Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., closed.
n Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.
n Monterey Park Apartments, 999 Bookcliff Ave., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
n Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
n Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., walk-in pickup only, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
n Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St, Collbran, closed.
n Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, walk-in pickup only.
n Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.
n Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., closed.
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 243-9844. Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation. Home delivery meals are brought in a plastic bag. Volunteers will knock announcing “Meals on Wheels” and will hang bag on the door.
Home delivery clients should call 243-9844, ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m.
Call 243-9844 for free nutrition questions/counseling. Volunteers are always needed. Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.
All meals served with 1 percent milk:
Monday -- Taco salad, sour cream and salsa, chuckwagon corn, citrus salad.
Tuesday -- Italian gnocchi soup, pea and cheese salad, cottage cheese and pineapple, kiwi, whole wheat tortilla.
Wednesday -- Beef stroganoff over potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, coleslaw, orange yogurt gelatin, cheese biscuit.
Thursday -- Grilled chicken, lemon basil fettuccine, escalloped tomatoes, fresh pear, multi-grain bread.
Friday -- Hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, macaroni salad, ranch-style beans, cherry fluff.