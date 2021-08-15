Pandemic restrictions are in place with no dining at the sites:
Meals on Wheels Office, 551 Chipeta Ave., drive-through only, 12:30–1 p.m., Monday–Friday.
Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., closed.
Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.
Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., pickup only, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St, Collbran, closed.
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday walk-in pickup only.
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., pick up only noon–12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 243-9844. Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation. Home delivery meals are brought in a plastic bag. Volunteers will knock announcing “Meals on Wheels” and will hang bag on the door. Home delivery clients should call 243-9844 ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844 for free nutrition questions/counseling. Volunteers are always needed. Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.
All meals served with 1 percent milk:
Monday — Chef salad, cinnamon apple slices, oatmeal cookie, whole wheat crackers.
Tuesday — Spanish rice, corn relish, boiled spinach, tropical fruit, custard, whole wheat tortilla.
Wednesday— Vegetarian lasagna, Italian vegetables, tossed salad, banana, Italian bread.
Thursday— Sweet and sour chicken with wonton strips, brown rice, stir-fry vegetables, mixed berries, multi-grain bread.
Friday — Tuna salad sandwich, coleslaw, broccoli and cauliflower, orange gelatin.