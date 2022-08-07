Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.
Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., dine in and pickup 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St., Collbran, closed.
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday pickup only.
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., noon–12:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., noon–12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, dine in and pick up.
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at least one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 970-298-9844. Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation. Home delivery clients must be home to receive their meals. Volunteers will knock, announce “Meals on Wheels” and will wait for someone to come to the door. Home delivery clients should call 970-298-9844 ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Volunteers are always needed. Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.
All meals served with 1 percent milk:
Monday — Ham, swiss and broccoli pasta, asparagus, melon medley, multigrain bread, oatmeal cookie.
Tuesday — Monterey chicken with sauce, baked sweet potato, snap peas, cranberry apple slaw, blushing pears, rye bread.
Wednesday — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, red cabbage slaw, fruit salad, fresh apple, whole wheat bread.
Thursday — Chef salad, cinnamon apple slices, lemon cherry custard cake, whole wheat dinner roll.