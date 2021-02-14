Regulations are in place for COVID-19 with no dining at the sites:

Meals on Wheels Office, 551 Chipeta Ave., drive-through only, 12:30–1 p.m., Monday–Friday.

Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., closed.

Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.

Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.

Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., walk-in pickup only, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St, Collbran, closed.

Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday walk-in pickup only.

Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.

Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., closed.

Meal site reservations/cancellations required at one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 243-9844. Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation. Home delivery meals are brought in a plastic bag. Volunteers will knock announcing “Meals on Wheels” and will hang bag on the door. Home delivery clients should call 243-9844 ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844 for free nutrition questions/counseling. Volunteers are always needed. Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.

All meals served with 1 percent milk:

Monday — Beef taco salad, salsa and sour cream, chuckwagon corn, citrus fruit, cream puff.

Tuesday — Roast pork and gravy, cornbread stuffing, chateau vegetables, pea and cheese salad, peaches.

Wednesday — Barbecue chicken, baked potato, cauliflower, fruit cocktail, multi-grain bread.

Thursday — Meatballs and gravy over rice, Brussels sprouts, applesauce with raisins, lemon cherry custard cake, wheat bread.

Friday —Broccoli and cheese soup, ham sandwich, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges.

