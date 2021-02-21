Regulations are in place for COVID-19 with no dining at the sites:
Meals on Wheels Office, 551 Chipeta Ave., drive-through only, 12:30–1 p.m., Monday–Friday.
Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., closed.
Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.
Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., walk-in pickup only, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St, Collbran, closed.
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday walk-in pickup only.
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., closed.
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 243-9844. Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation.
Monday — Spinach lasagna, broccoli and bell pepper, raspberries, chocolate cake, garlic bread stick.
Tuesday — Clam chowder, four-way vegetables, peach Royale, whole wheat crackers, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday — Chicken cacciatore, broccoli and raisin salad, waxed beans, fresh orange, wheat bread.
Thursday — Salmon with dill sauce, rice pilaf, chopped spinach, pineapple mandarin compote, oat bran muffin.
Friday —Southwest Cobb salad, spiced apples, whole wheat tortilla, custard.