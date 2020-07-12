Regulations are in place for the COVID-19 with no dining at the sites:
Meals on Wheels Office, 551 Chipeta Ave., drive-thru only, 12:30–1 p.m., Monday–Friday.
Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., closed.
Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.
Monterey Park Apartments, 999 Bookcliff Ave., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., walk-in pickup only, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St, Collbran, closed.
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, walk-in pickup only.
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., closed.
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at least one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 243-9844. Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation. Home delivery meals are brought in a plastic bag. Volunteers will knock announcing “Meals on Wheels” and will hang bag on the door. Home delivery clients should call 243-9844, ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844 for free nutrition questions/counseling.
Suggested donation is $3.50. Fee for guests under 60 is $10.25.
All meals served with 1% milk:
Monday — Cheeseburger pie, herbed green beans, pickled beets, fruit cocktail, whole wheat crackers.
Tuesday — Chicken pot pie over biscuit, Scandinavian blend, cranberry apple slaw, under the sea salad.
Wednesday — Neapolitan spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, tossed salad, pineapple chunks, Italian bread.
Thursday — Southwestern cobb salad, warm spiced apples, flan, whole wheat tortilla.
Friday — Fish creole, brown rice, marinated carrots, chopped spinach, fruit salad, pineapple upside-down cake, wheat bread.