Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.
Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., dine in and pickup 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St., Collbran, closed.
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday pickup only.
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., noon–12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, dine in and pick up.
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at least one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 970-298-9844. Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation. Home delivery clients must be home to receive their meals. Volunteers will knock, announce “Meals on Wheels” and will wait for someone to come to the door. Home delivery clients should call 970-298-9844 ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Volunteers are always needed. Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.
All meals served with 1 percent milk:
Monday — Closed for Independence Day.
Tuesday — Chili dog on a bun, California vegetables, peas and cheese salad, Waldorf gelatin.
Wednesday — Pot roast, new potatoes and baby carrots, broccoli raisin salad, mandarin oranges, multigrain roll.