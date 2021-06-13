Pandemic restrictions are in place with no dining at the sites:
Meals on Wheels Office, 551 Chipeta Ave., drive-through only, 12:30–1 p.m., Monday–Friday.
Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., closed.
Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.
Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., walk-in pickup only, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St, Collbran, closed.
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday walk-in pickup only.
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., closed.
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 243-9844. Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation. Home delivery meals are brought in a plastic bag. Volunteers will knock announcing “Meals on Wheels” and will hang bag on the door. Home delivery clients should call 243-9844 ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844 for free nutrition questions/counseling. Volunteers are always needed. Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.
All meals served with 1 percent milk:
Monday — Chicken fajitas, salsa and sour cream, pinto beans, chuckwagon corn, peaches.
Tuesday — Meatloaf and brown gravy, steamed white rice, zucchini carrot au gratin, fruit cocktail, orange, whole wheat bread.
Wednesday — Barbecue pork patty, escalloped potatoes with mushrooms, Brussels sprouts, apple, orange yogurt gelatin, corn bread.
Thursday — Seafood pasta salad, broccoli, fruit salad, lemon cherry custard cake, whole wheat pita bread.
Friday — Baked chicken ranch-style beans, parslied carrots, strawberry shortcake, biscuit.