Pandemic restrictions are in place with no dining at the sites:
Meals on Wheels Office, 551 Chipeta Ave., drive-through only, 12:30–1 p.m., Monday–Friday.
Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., closed.
Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.
Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., walk-in pickup only, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St, Collbran, closed.
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday walk-in pickup only.
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., closed.
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 243-9844. Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation. Home delivery meals are brought in a plastic bag. Volunteers will knock announcing “Meals on Wheels” and will hang bag on the door. Home delivery clients should call 243-9844 ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m. Call 243-9844 for free nutrition questions/counseling. Volunteers are always needed. Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.
All meals served with 1 percent milk:
Monday — Barbecue chicken wings, macaroni and cheese, carrots and celery with ranch, garlic bread, brownie.
Tuesday — Meatballs over spiral noodles, stewed tomatoes, broccoli/corn casserole, spinach salad with egg, fruit ambrosia, whole wheat bread, cereal bar.
Wednesday— Ham tetrazzini, Swiss vegetables, tossed salad with ranch, pears, rye bread.
Thursday — Mustard-glazed chicken, baked potato with sour cream, California vegetables, carrot apple date salad, whole wheat bread.
Friday— Salmon patty with dill sauce, rice pilaf, chopped spinach, pineapple mandarin compote, oat bran muffin.