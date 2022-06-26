Meals on Wheels: June 26, 2022 Jun 26, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Restrictions are in place with dining at select sites:Meals on Wheels Office, 551 Chipeta Ave., drive-through only, 12:30–1 p.m., Monday–Friday.Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., closed.Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., dine in and pickup 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St., Collbran, closed.Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday pickup only.Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., noon–12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, dine in and pick up.Meal site reservations/cancellations rare equired at least one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 970-298-9844. Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation.Home delivery clients must be home to receive their meals. Volunteers will knock, announce “Meals on Wheels” and will wait for someone to come to the door.Home delivery clients should call 970-298-9844, ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m.Volunteers are always needed. Suggested donation for meal is $3.50. Fee for guests younger than 60 is $10.25.All meals served with 1 percent milk:Monday — Sloppy Joe on a bun, coleslaw, chateau vegetables, apple, vanilla pudding.Tuesday — Four-cheese ziti, Italian bean blend vegetables, Italian tossed salad, mixed berries, breadstick.Wednesday — Fish creole, steamed brown rice, marinated carrots, chopped spinach, cottage cheese and pineapple, wheat bread.Thursday — Ham and potato casserole, vegetable island blend, banana, whole wheat dinner roll.Friday — Fish sandwich, Brussels sprouts, garbanzo bean pasta salad, pineapple orange fluff, pickle spear. 